On Sept. 5, more than 230 medical journals across the world, including the New England Journal of Medicine and the International Journal of Medical Students, came together to publish a joint statement demanding “urgent action to keep average global temperature increases below 1.5 C, halt the destruction of nature and protect health.” Prominent members of medical journals from around the world who authored this statement say that “the science is unequivocal: a global increase of 1.5° C above the pre-industrial average and the continued loss of biodiversity, risk catastrophic harm to health that will be impossible to reverse.”

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO