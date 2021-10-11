CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Vampire Diaries: Season 2

WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEW's Binge digs deep into The Vampire Diaries with cast members Paul Wesley (Stefan Salvatore) and Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert) and Executive Producer Julie Plec breaking down season 2. Hosted by EW's Samantha Highfill.

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Declare They Will No Longer Watch the Show After Seeing the Way Mark Harmon Left

NCIS fans, Leroy Jethro Gibbs is moving on to the next chapter of his life and he’s not taking us with him. Since the premiere of season 19 in mid-September, folks have been on the edge of their seats. While the hit CBS drama is full of adrenaline-pumping action, many fans were awaiting the unfortunate news that Gibbs, played by actor Mark Harmon, was leaving. But now, that it’s come to fruition, viewers aren’t sure what to do with themselves.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1, role of Chimney in season 5?

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 following the events of Monday night’s new episode? With an ending like that, we’d understand the confusion. After all, Chimney opted to leave Los Angeles at the end of the episode. It wasn’t necessarily a farewell for good, but it represented him going off until he could find Maddie and bring her home. The last he saw, she took money out at an ATM in Oxnard. So far, that’s the only clue that he has.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Why did Titus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to season 4 premiere?

Why did Tutus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to the season 4 premiere? In the opening minutes of tonight’s episode, it was clear the show changed. It was something we didn’t see coming, and it does set the stage dramatically for some of what could be coming yet. Before...
TV SERIES
Decider

Why Are Vampires Taking Over TV?

October is finally here, shining a spotlight on everything that goes bump in the night. When it comes to iconic monsters, though, one in particular has been enjoying a huge pop culture resurgence: vampires. After the heyday of Twilight and The Vampire Diaries in the early 2010s, there was, for the most part, a notable shortage of memorable blood suckers. But in 2021, I’m pleased to report that vampires are back with a vengeance.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Paul Wesley
Person
Julie Plec
tvseriesfinale.com

The Conners: Season Four Ratings

Last season, this sitcom remained one of ABC’s most-watched comedy series. How will it perform in the ratings this year? Could The Conners be cancelled or is it most likely to be renewed for season five? Stay tuned. A family comedy series, The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Interview With the Vampire Series Casts Claudia

AMC's television adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire has found its Claudia. Variety reports that Bailey Bass has been cast in the role, rounding out the main three characters in the story. Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid were previously announced in the roles of Louis and Lestat respectively. Bass will be the second actor to play Claudia in live-action with Kirsten Dunst having portrayed her in the 1994 Interview With the Vampire film. Bass has appeared as a guest star on NBC's Law & Order: SVU and will play Tsireya in the upcoming Avatar sequels.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

An interview with vampires rings in the spooky season in Excalibur #24 preview

Excalibur #24 makes Betsy Braddock, the current Captain Britain, a 'guest' of the Otherworld vampire kingdom of Sevalith - whatever their blood-soaked hospitality is worth. In a new set of preview pages, Betsy conferences with the Countexes of Sevalith, the creepy, Nosferatu-esque vampire rulers of the Otherworld realm. The conversation turns to - what else? - blood, as Betsy tries to explain the concept of the mutant X-gene to the magically-minded vampires.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vampire Diaries
CinemaBlend

David Harbour Calls Out Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley For Freaking Him Out About Netflix’s Stranger Things Early On

If you had told Stranger Things star David Harbour that the Netflix sci-fi horror series would not do so well before the show debuted on the streamer in 2016, he very likely would have believed you. Or at the very least, you would have made him a bit more freaked out about it, since that’s exactly what happened after The Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley made him further doubt Netflix’s publicity campaign for the then-upcoming series.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

The Trailer For Michelle Young’s Season Of The Bachelorette Is Here

Bachelor in Paradise just concluded, and quite successfully too. Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian, and Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin-Solis— all left happily engaged. People like Pieper James and Brendan Morais however, left paradise, broke up, and lost followers. The end of paradise signals the start of The Bachelorette, and this season is bound to be the most dramatic […] The post The Trailer For Michelle Young’s Season Of The Bachelorette Is Here appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘You’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

“You” is getting a fourth season on Netflix. The renewal comes ahead of the Oct. 15 debut of “You” Season 3 on the streamer. The series is based on the books “You” and “Hidden Bodies” by Caroline Kepnes. It was developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Both serve as executive producers with Gamble also serving as showrunner. Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers. Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. “Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Pursuit of Love’ Is the Ideal Argument for the Three-Episode Season

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘The Pursuit of Love’: Amazon Prime Video It should be impossible to condense a single life (much less a pair of them) into three hours, but Emily Mortimer gets about as close as you can get in “The Pursuit of Love.” The two in question: a couple of cousins, Linda (Lily James) and Fanny (Emily Beecham), who journey from growing up together on the comfortable estate of Linda’s family to diverging lives that test the strength of their deep bond. Linda soon finds herself caught in...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘4400’: Kausar Mohammed, Wilder Yari & Theo Germaine Join The CW Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Kausar Mohammed (The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night), Wilder Yari (The L Word: Generation Q) and Theo Germaine (The Politician) are set for heavily recurring roles in 4400, the CW’s reimagining of the 2004-07 USA Network sci-fi drama series. Based on the original TV series created by Scott Peters and Renee Echevarria, 4400 hails from Riverdale co-executive producer Ariana Jackson, who wrote the pilot; Sunil Nayar; and Anna Fricke and Laura Terry of Pursued By a Bear. 2021-22 The CW New Series In 4400, over the last century at least 4,400 people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without...
TV SERIES
WALA-TV FOX10

Ones to Watch 2021: Simone Ashley

Three seasons on Sex Education has led Ashley to Netflix's crown jewel - the British actress stars in the highly anticipated second season of Bridgerton. When her casting was announced she had a "pinch-me" moment when Mindy Kaling congratulated her: "I grew up looking up to her and her work."
CELEBRITIES
WALA-TV FOX10

Ones to Watch 2021: Sydney Sweeney

After haunting performances in The Handmaid's Tale, Sharp Objects and Euphoria, Sweeney mesmerized audiences in the acclaimed HBO drama The White Lotus. Next, she’s producing and starring in the HBO Max series The Player’s Table alongside Halsey. Looking back on her journey to Hollywood, which included a five-year business plan she gave her parents at 13, and her current success she says, "Sometimes I get teary thinking about it."
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy