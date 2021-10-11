The Vampire Diaries: Season 2

“You” is getting a fourth season on Netflix. The renewal comes ahead of the Oct. 15 debut of “You” Season 3 on the streamer.
The series is based on the books “You” and “Hidden Bodies” by Caroline Kepnes. It was developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Both serve as executive producers with Gamble also serving as showrunner. Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers. Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.
“Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with...
