CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casa Grande, AZ

Windows broken at CG's Heritage Hall

By Suzanne Adams
pinalcentral.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASA GRANDE – The Casa Grande Valley Historical Society is working to replace several windows at Heritage Hall that were broken over the weekend by vandals. Nine basement windows and one of the stained glass windows in the former church were broken, according to a historical society official. Historical society officials found an unopened but broken can of malt-liquor inside the hall, which may have been thrown through the stained glass window.

www.pinalcentral.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-Covid infection

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said Thursday. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. "On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment," he said in a statement. "He is on...
POTUS
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casa Grande, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Government
Casa Grande, AZ
Government
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Window#Stained Glass Windows#Liquor#Cg

Comments / 0

Community Policy