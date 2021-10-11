Windows broken at CG's Heritage Hall
CASA GRANDE – The Casa Grande Valley Historical Society is working to replace several windows at Heritage Hall that were broken over the weekend by vandals. Nine basement windows and one of the stained glass windows in the former church were broken, according to a historical society official. Historical society officials found an unopened but broken can of malt-liquor inside the hall, which may have been thrown through the stained glass window.www.pinalcentral.com
