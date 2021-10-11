CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gettysburg, PA

John Richard Gumm

Gettysburg Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Richard Gumm, 62, of Gettysburg. passed away suddenly, Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born November 8, 1958, in Frederick, Md., he was son of the late Kenneth Claremont Gumm and Carrie Mae Gumm, nee Rhodes; loving father of four children, Shannan and Tony Sanders, Amy Gumm, Ashley Gumm and Cory Gumm, all of Gettysburg; survived by his former spouse, Lucy Gumm, the mother of his children; devoted boyfriend of Linda Leach of Gettysburg; cherished brother of Kenneth Gumm Sr. of West Virginia and Ronnie Gumm of Florida; uncle to his special nephew, Kenneth Gumm Jr.; beloved grandfather to his pride and joy Hailey Shelleman of Gettysburg; and is also survived by additional family and friends with whom he enjoyed spending time. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, James Kevin Gumm.

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gettysburg, PA
City
Frederick, PA
State
Florida State
Gettysburg, PA
Obituaries
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Legion#New Oxford Social Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy