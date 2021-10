Even people who can normally afford to charter a private jet at a moment’s notice are being forced to be patient and, often, pay more. It’s all because of the pandemic. Early on, few people were flying at all — or really had anywhere to go. Since then, demand for high-end travel, in particular, has increased exponentially as more of the wealthy opt to avoid airport lines and crowded commercial flights. But so many are flocking to private jets, there are not enough planes and pilots to serve them.

INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO