Vols, Ole Miss offenses aren't identical. But close.
No two systems are exactly the same, but the Tennessee and Ole Miss offenses sure look a lot like each other on film. Mostly shotgun. Mostly spread. Mostly ridiculous tempo. Saturday’s game at Neyland Stadium might not exactly be like the picture of twin Spider-Men pointing at each other, but the Vols and Rebels might be the only two teams in major college football to face that kind of hectic tempo every day on the practice field.247sports.com
