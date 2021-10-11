CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Vols, Ole Miss offenses aren't identical. But close.

By Wes Rucker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo two systems are exactly the same, but the Tennessee and Ole Miss offenses sure look a lot like each other on film. Mostly shotgun. Mostly spread. Mostly ridiculous tempo. Saturday’s game at Neyland Stadium might not exactly be like the picture of twin Spider-Men pointing at each other, but the Vols and Rebels might be the only two teams in major college football to face that kind of hectic tempo every day on the practice field.

Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Heupel: Breakout game 'tip of the iceberg' for Vols' offense

The fast-paced, high-scoring offense Josh Heupel planned to bring to Tennessee was on full display Saturday afternoon. For the first time during Heupel’s tenure, the Vols scored early and often and seldom slowed down in their 62-24 rout of Missouri at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo., never punting in their most impressive offensive performance so far this season.
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel talks Ole Miss offense, Tennessee's ongoing QB competition

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — No. 13 Ole Miss travels to Tennessee on Saturday night in what is expected to be a shootout between 2 fast-paced, high-powered offenses. The Rebels are equally dangerous running the ball and throwing the ball, and head coach Lane Kiffin isn’t afraid to take...
TENNESSEE STATE
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss, Tennessee Game Brings Two of Nation’s Fastest Up-Tempo Offenses to the Field Saturday

OXFORD, Miss. — Rebel fans are used to hearing the words “up-tempo” to describe the Ole Miss offense’s style of play. The way quarterback Matt Corral and company have been churning out yards and points this season, that is almost an insult to the offense. It is certainly an insult to adjectives, as Dictionary.com defines up-tempo as “characterized by a fast or bouncy tempo.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ole Miss won't be intimidated by the largest road crowd it's seen in nearly two years

OXFORD – You can prepare for 100,000 fans screaming obscenities all you want. But Saturday is going to be a different sort of beast for Ole Miss. The No. 12 Rebels (3-0) travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on top-ranked Alabama (4-0) in a 2:30 p.m. CBS game. It will be the first true road game of the season for Ole Miss, whose only game outside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this season was the neutral-site opener against Louisville in Atlanta.
OXFORD, MS
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Ole Miss at Alabama expected to be a close one

Happy Friday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama takes on Ole Miss tomorrow. Your previews:. This 79.5 over/under in this game is the highest in an FBS game in four seasons, which suggests that both teams will have plenty of success moving up and down the field. That will play right into Kiffin’s hands. Ole Miss will use tempo, Corral will have a banner day through the air and on the ground, and this game will be in doubt deep into the fourth quarter. In the end, Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young will make a couple of plays late to win an instant classic in Tuscaloosa. Alabama will win but won’t cover. Prediction: Ole Miss (+14.5)
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Inside Backers Need to Show Out Against Ole Miss Offense

Surprise, surprise, Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels will roll into Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday afternoon with the best statistical offense in the country. The Rebels are 5th (among 'Power 5' schools) in passing yards, 2nd in rushing and 1st in points per game. The concerning aspect for the Alabama Crimson Tide...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

How Ole Miss’ offense convinced Nick Saban to change Alabama’s

Resistance turned into acceptance and, eventually, mastery. No-huddle offenses, spread formations and run-pass options are all distinct concepts within the game of football, but collectively they created a movement over the past decade that took college football by storm. At first, Nick Saban had questions. He memorably pondered in 2012...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Kiffin, No. 13 Mississippi visit Vols in offensive showdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is throwing quite a party for Lane Kiffin’s first game back in Knoxville as a head coach. Neyland Stadium is sold out for the first time since September 2017, and fans will be organized in orange and white sections for a Vols’ checkerboard effect also for the first time since 2017 to greet Kiffin and his 13th-ranked Mississippi Rebels.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oak Ridger

Tennessee Vols offense proves it doesn't need Missouri defense to flourish | Adams

South Carolina defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey must have felt uneasy at the end of the first quarter Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee rolled down the field with such speed and precision on its first four possessions, you might have thought Missouri’s defense was here. And you know what happened against Missouri. So does every defensive line coach in the SEC.
TENNESSEE STATE
utsports.com

Vols Turn Attention to Primetime Clash With Ole Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Looking for its third-straight victory in conference play, the Tennessee football program turned the page to Week 7 and began preparations Monday for No. 13/14 Ole Miss to visit Knoxville this weekend. The Vols and Rebels will square off under the lights on Saturday night, with kickoff from Neyland Stadium set for 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
KNOXVILLE, TN
