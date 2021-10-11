Vols, Ole Miss offenses aren't identical. But close.

Happy Friday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama takes on Ole Miss tomorrow. Your previews:. This 79.5 over/under in this game is the highest in an FBS game in four seasons, which suggests that both teams will have plenty of success moving up and down the field. That will play right into Kiffin’s hands. Ole Miss will use tempo, Corral will have a banner day through the air and on the ground, and this game will be in doubt deep into the fourth quarter. In the end, Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young will make a couple of plays late to win an instant classic in Tuscaloosa. Alabama will win but won’t cover. Prediction: Ole Miss (+14.5)

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO