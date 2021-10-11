CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid GT-Line Priced From AU$81,990 In Australia

Cover picture for the articleKia has launched the 2022 Sorento Plug-In Hybrid GT-Line in Australia. This new variant of the popular SUV is fitted with a 1.6-liter turbocharged Smartstream four-cylinder engine producing 177 hp (132 kW) and 195 lb-ft (265 Nm) of torque. Coupled to this engine is an electric motor producing 90 hp (67 kW) and 224 lb-ft (304 Nm), resulting in a combined output of 261 hp (195 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard.

