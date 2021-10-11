2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid GT-Line Priced From AU$81,990 In Australia

The Kia Sorento X-Line AWD is rugged and luxurious. It is a standout, which is a big deal when you figure there is a lot of competition out there. Well the Kia Sorento X-Line stands above the competition for a few reasons including the fact that the X-Line is at the top of the trim lines. The manufacturer made it so you can add it to the SX Prestige version of this popular vehicle. The 3-row SUV is so popular that it can be hard to find.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO