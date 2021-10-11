Raising A Reader names longtime Basalt Elementary principal new executive director

After decades of being one of the first and strongest advocates for Raising A Reader, Suzanne Wheeler-Del Piccolo took the helm of the early childhood literacy nonprofit. Wheeler-Del Piccolo takes the role of executive director after serving as principal at Basalt Elementary School for 22 years. In 2004, as Raising A Reader Aspen to Parachute was just getting off the ground, she was one of the first school administrators to implement the organization’s keynote red book bag program, which provides students 5 and younger with reading materials. Outgoing Executive Director Cindy Blachly said there has been no singular partner that has had the same level of impact on the organization.