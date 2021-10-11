CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Estes Park, CO

NWS: Blowing Snow Expected Near Estes Park, Red Feather Until Thursday

By Shelby
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Winter Weather Advisory: The National Weather Service says blowing snow to be expected over the next few days near the Estes Park and Red Feather Lakes areas. While it's been a mild start to October along the Front Range, the first sign of winter weather is set to arrive in Northern Colorado this week. According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect starting 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday near Estes Park, as well as near the Red Feather Lakes area.

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red Feather Lakes, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Estes Park, CO
New Country 99.1

Significant Snowfall Possibly Coming To Colorado In The Next Week

According to the Weather Channel, the Rockies are expected to covered in significant snowfall for the first time this season this weekend through early next week. What does that mean for us here in the lower elevations? Much cooler temps (starting in the low 70's this weekend and eventually dipping down into the 50's for highs) by early to mid week next week with some possible thunderstorms out on the plains. Snow levels could actually drop to around the 6000 foot mark next week which could been the foothills have a decent shot at some snow too. Right now, forecasters are saying that there are a couple of different scenarios for these two weather systems to go and depending on which route it takes, that will determine the amount and location for how much snow will fall and exactly where it will fall.
ENVIRONMENT
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy