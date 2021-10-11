Zip Code Wilmington and InterDigital Announce Outcomes of Inaugural B1ue N0te High School Technology Training Initiative
WILMINGTON, DE — Delaware's premier non-profit coding school, Zip Code Wilmington, in partnership with InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a Delaware-based mobile and video technology research and development company, launched B1ue N0te™ in late 2020 and are now releasing outcomes of the program. The B1ue N0te initiative exceeded program expectations by training nearly 200 Delaware high school juniors and seniors during the 2020-2021 school year and summer camp.
