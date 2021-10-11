Zip Code Wilmington and InterDigital Announce Outcomes of Inaugural B1ue N0te High School Technology Training Initiative

News reports about AQUA’s aggressive attempt to gobble up the Chester Water Authority rarely explain how bad this corporate takeover would be for ratepayers. Typical media stories focus on the usual superficial details or the latest litigation results but not what’s at stake for people who pay the bills. How is it that news organizations can’t produce the kind of excellent inter-active rate comparison that CWA recently published? Certainly those in the media must know that a publicly-traded corporation like AQUA is required by law to put the interests of its shareholders above all over considerations even if that means making water less affordable and of lower quality. AQUA has done this in all of its other acquisitions across the country.

