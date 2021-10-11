CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Zip Code Wilmington and InterDigital Announce Outcomes of Inaugural B1ue N0te High School Technology Training Initiative

WILMINGTON, DE — Delaware’s premier non-profit coding school, Zip Code Wilmington, in partnership with InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a Delaware-based mobile and video technology research and development company, launched B1ue N0te™ in late 2020 and are now releasing outcomes of the program. The B1ue N0te initiative exceeded program expectations by training nearly 200 Delaware high school juniors and seniors during the 2020-2021 school year and summer camp.

MyChesCo

YMCA of Greater Brandywine Launches Four Week Wellness Challenge for the Chester County Community

WEST CHESTER, PA — As the weather turns cooler and we grapple with the physical and mental challenges of the Pandemic, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) invites members of the community to focus on their health through a free wellness challenge that launches on October 18. The challenge encourages participants to commit to 150 minutes a week of movement for 30 days.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Mayor Signs Ordinance Requiring Annual Ethics Training for All City Employees

Legislation also requires transparency through public reporting about whom has received ethics training. WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki signed legislation this week that strengthens Wilmington’s ethics training requirements by making annual training mandatory for all employees, including elected and appointed officials. Until now, training offered by Wilmington’s Ethics Commission was voluntary. In addition, the new legislation, which was sponsored by Council Member At-Large James Spadola and approved by Wilmington City Council last week, offers additional ethics transparency by requiring the City of Wilmington to list publicly those elected officials who have completed the training requirement.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Announces Awards from Salon and Barbershop Emergency Relief (SABER) Program

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia’s Office of Community Empowerment and its partners announced that 159 hair care businesses were recently selected to receive a total of $795,000 from the Salon and Barbershop Emergency Relief Program (SABER). The program was designed to provide financial relief to businesses in the hair care industry that were among the most adversely impacted by the City’s pandemic-related restrictions last year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Education
Wilmington, DE
Education
MyChesCo

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Lane Closure Next Week for Concrete Patching in Chadds Ford Township

CHADDS FORD, PA — Northbound and southbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a 24/7 left or right lane closure between U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) and Hoffman Mill Road on Sunday, October 17, through Saturday, October 23, for concrete patching under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
CHADDS FORD, PA
MyChesCo

Frontline Education Reveals Frontline HCM

MALVERN, PA — Frontline Education announced a newly branded suite, Frontline HCM, which will offer school leaders a holistic view and approach to human capital management. The connected suite will enhance efficiency, increase productivity and improve overall performance for K-12 administrators, while providing insights that allow them to focus on more strategic initiatives that drive student success.
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Appoints LTC Kristal Turner-Childs State Police Deputy Commissioner, First Black Woman to Attain Rank

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf confirmed the appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Kristal Turner-Childs as deputy commissioner of Staff for the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Described by subordinates as brilliant, bold, and brave, Lieutenant Colonel Turner-Childs is the first African-American woman in the department’s 116-year history to attain the rank.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

It’s Not Just about Water Rates, Aqua Is Coming for the Octoraro Watershed

News reports about AQUA’s aggressive attempt to gobble up the Chester Water Authority rarely explain how bad this corporate takeover would be for ratepayers. Typical media stories focus on the usual superficial details or the latest litigation results but not what’s at stake for people who pay the bills. How is it that news organizations can’t produce the kind of excellent inter-active rate comparison that CWA recently published? Certainly those in the media must know that a publicly-traded corporation like AQUA is required by law to put the interests of its shareholders above all over considerations even if that means making water less affordable and of lower quality. AQUA has done this in all of its other acquisitions across the country.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
#Interdigital#Tech#Coding#Central High School#Idcc#Caesar Rodney High School#Smyrna High School#Conrad School Of Science
MyChesCo

City of Philadelphia Seeks Feedback on Verizon Cable Service for Franchise Renewal Process

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia and Verizon have begun the cable franchise renewal process which includes collecting community feedback. In 2024, the City of Philadelphia’s current 15-year cable television franchise agreement with Verizon will expire. A cable franchise enables the franchise holder to use the City’s “rights-of-way” for an agreed term of years to operate its system and deliver cable service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf: 70 Percent of Pennsylvanians Aged 18 and Older are Fully Vaccinated

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced 70 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “Today, the commonwealth has reached a milestone in our fight against this deadly virus,” said Gov. Wolf. “Now, 70 percent of Pennsylvania’s adults have accepted their responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 and most importantly keep themselves and their loved ones safe. This milestone is critical to protect those not yet eligible for the vaccine, like our children under 12 years of age.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Lawmakers to Hear from Those Impacted by Hospital Consolidation

EAST BRANDYWINE TWP, PA — Last month, Tower Health announced that it will sell Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia and close Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, PA. With the fate of Tower’s Brandywine, Phoenixville, Pottstown, and Reading hospitals up in the air, local healthcare workers, first responders, administrators and advocates addressed concerns and impacts on quality and access to health care, and township services.
EAST BRANDYWINE TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf’s Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council Invites Public to Comment on Congressional Redistricting

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced that members of his Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council will hold listening sessions across the state to gather public feedback on congressional redistricting. “The opinions of Pennsylvanians must be heard as the legislature prepares to draw new congressional district boundary maps,” said Gov. Wolf....
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Cutler, Lawrence Ask PA Supreme Court to Intercede in Chester Water Authority Case

HARRISBURG, PA — In response to a recent Commonwealth Court decision on the future of Chester Water Authority (CWA), House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and Rep. John Lawrence (R-Chester/Lancaster) have called on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to review the matter. The case, Chester Water Authority v. Aqua Pennsylvania Inc., dealt a blow to the continued independence of the water authority.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

James A. Roy, PMP, Named Executive Director of The American College Center for Veterans Affairs

KING OF PRUSSIA PA — George Nichols III, President and CEO of The American College of Financial Services, announced that James A. Roy, PMP®, Senior Executive and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force (Ret.), was recently named Executive Director of The American College Center for Veterans Affairs. In his position, Chief Roy will oversee the Center for Veterans Affairs’ research, programs, and outreach to provide educational support and career opportunities to eligible service members, veterans, and their spouses.
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Department Working with the National Public Safety Partnership to Prevent and Combat Violent Crime

Department of Justice names Philadelphia as one of ten new Public Safety Partnership Cities. PHILADELPHIA, PA —The Philadelphia Police Department has been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) National Public Safety Partnership (PSP). As part of this partnership, PPD will receive intensive training and technical assistance (TTA) from DOJ in the areas of gun violence, criminal justice collaboration, investigations, constitutional policing, community engagement, federal partnerships, crime analysis, and technology to identify, assess, and implement collaborative strategies and a lasting coordination structure to prevent and combat violent crime, especially related to gun, drug, and gang violence. PSP supports DOJ’s commitment to advancing work that promotes civil rights, increases access to justice, supports crime victims, protects the public from crime and evolving threats, and builds trust between law enforcement and the community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

HGSK is Now Handling Mass Torts

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith P.C. announced that it has expanded its services to mass tort cases. These are incredibly difficult cases that require significant resources, skill, and experience to timely and successfully handle them for victims who are often seriously injured, disabled, or wrongfully killed. These...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Poll Shows Voters Want Law Enforcement to Reprioritize Resources, Solve More Murders

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A new poll of likely voters from across the country shows strong bipartisan support for shifting law enforcement resources to prioritize the most serious and violent crimes like shootings and murders — an alignment with criminological research showing that sureness of consequences is far more impactful in addressing violent crime than the threat of severe punishment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

