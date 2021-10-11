CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail area real estate transactions dip, prices still rising

By Scott Miller
Vail Daily
 3 days ago
It looks like Eagle County’s real estate market is going to surpass $3 billion in sales for the second consecutive year. But activity may be slowing somewhat. After spending the first half of this year running ahead of 2020 figures, the latest data from Land Title Guarantee Co. shows a bit of a slowdown in August.

