Vail area real estate transactions dip, prices still rising

Have you noticed that higher-priced homes sales are cooling off a bit, especially above $1.5 million, if they had been overpriced based on comparable sales as many are still now even in our continued hot seller’s market? The lower-priced properties less than $1.2 million are still doing quite well and are not staying on the market for very long as the demand in that price point is still doing extremely well and are being snatched up quite rapidly.However, the demand for coops and condos has chilled a bit, but are still selling—just taking longer to close due to the co-op approval process.

9 DAYS AGO