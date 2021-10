England’s top doctor has warned the health service will face an “exceptionally difficult” winter as demand pressures on the NHS add up.Speaking to the Royal College of GPs annual conference in Liverpool today, England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty spelled out “the tall order” facing the NHS in the coming months.He said it was an “impossible dream” to go through winter without any Covid pressures on the NHS and he warned the country was not far off a really serious situation.His comments come as The Independent reported yesterday a patient waited 13 hours in the back of an ambulance as...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO