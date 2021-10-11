BASS LINES: 5 Ways to Create a Bass Line – Part III

GOMAD… finally, a gear bag with backpack straps designed and built with the guitar and bass player in mind!. MusicNomad’s GOMAD Guitarist Gear Bag has all the backstage and onstage organization needed to play and maintain your equipment. The two large and sturdy stacked compartments not only store a ton, but it’s easy to find what you need quickly. The rugged, weather-resistant exterior features 1200D recycled polyester (rPET) made from recycled water bottles. No detail is overlooked, including 15 sidewall storage compartments all easy to see and access, plus straps to store your work mat, guitar stand and cables. Additional features include an impressive 36 liters of total storage, high-quality external zippers, 1/2” padded construction on all sides to protect your gear, thick air mesh comfort shoulder and hand straps, and a moveable padded divider partition. Load it up and take it wherever you GO….the studio, home, shop, gig and rehearsal.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO