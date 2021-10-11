CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BASS LINES: 5 Ways to Create a Bass Line – Part III

By Jaime Vazquez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month we are going to continue with the third part on how to create a bass line (View part II here). Last time we focused on how to build a groove using only the root of the chord and the octave. Now we will look at five examples that use the root, the 5th and octave to create a groove. Each example is based on the same chord progression: C – Am – F – G.

