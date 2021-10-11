Rifle softball heads to regional playoffs

After missing the postseason in the spring, the Rifle Bears softball team is returning to the playoffs. The Bears secured the 24th seed in Colorado’s 4A state playoffs bracket, announced on Monday morning. They’ll play No. 9 Elizabeth on Saturday morning at Nelson Farm Park Ball Fields in Johnstown, the home site of Roosevelt High School, the No. 8 seed. The three teams, plus No. 25 Air Academy, will play a double-elimination regional tournament, with the top two teams advancing to the state tournament at Aurora Sports Park on Oct. 22-23.