CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Pergear announces $89 10mm F5.6 fisheye lens for APS-C camera systems

By Gannon Burgett
Digital Photography Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBudget lens manufacturer Pergear has announced its new 10mm F5.6 Pancake Fisheye Lens for APS-C camera systems. The full-manual lens is constructed of six elements in four groups. Pergear doesn’t specify whether any specific optical elements are used, but does says the front element has a multi-layer coating ‘to suppress flare and ghosting.’ Other features include a 15cm (5.9") minimum focusing distance, a built-in petal-shaped lens hood.

www.dpreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Solar Security Camera Systems

The Blink Solar Panel Charging Mount is designed for use with the Blink Outdoor security camera to help administrators spend less time worrying about keeping their essential equipment powered up. The unit works by being mounted onto the side of a building or wherever the user desires and will go to work capturing the sun's rays to power up the camera's battery pack. This positions the unit as an eco-friendly alternative to disposable batteries and even going one step further by allowing for a self-sustaining functionality that doesn't require conventional charging.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Camera lens filter remover #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Originally designed for a 77mm filter, but it can be used down around 70mm as well. I tried to design it as simple as the ones you can buy on Amazon or anywhere else. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
TECHNOLOGY
canonrumors.com

The upcoming Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L is a dual fisheye VR lens

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The recently rumoured and upcoming Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L lens is actually a dual-lens for...
ELECTRONICS
fujirumors.com

TTArtisan 32mmF2.8 Autofoucus Lens for Fujifilm X Mount Announced

FujiRumors told you back in mid-August that TTArtisan will launch a Fujifilm X Mount autofocus lens. Well, now it happened. TTArtisan has just announced the new TTArtisan 32mm f/2.8 AF lens for Fujifilm X Mount. This lens is going to have some strong competitors. Fujinon XF 35mmF2 WR – $399.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisheye Lens#Camera#Lens Flare#Aps C#Lens Hood#Fujifilm X Mount#Micro Four Thirds#Mft
petapixel.com

TTArtisan Launches 40mm Macro f/2.8 APS-C Lens for Multiple Mounts

TTArtisan has released the TTAritsan 40mm Macro f/2.8 APS-C lens which is compatible with Fujifilm X, Sony E, and Micro Four Thirds cameras. It costs just $100. TTArtisan’s latest lens is billed as a fast prime with a maximum aperture of f/2.8 and a 1:1 magnification which gives life-size reproduction, and a filter size of 52mm.
ELECTRONICS
electronicproducts.com

Renesas, OmniVision team on automotive camera systems design

Renesas Electronics Corp. and OmniVision Technologies, Inc., have collaborated on an integrated reference design for high-definition (HD) automotive camera systems that pairs two economical solutions for lower cost HD video. The new design leverages Renesas’ automotive HD link (AHL) technology that transmits HD video over low-cost cables and connectors and OmniVision’s OX01F10 1.3-megapixel (MP) system on chip (SoC) that integrates the image sensor and image signal processor (ISP) in one small package and delivers high imaging performance across a range of lighting conditions.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Photography Review

Canon announces $1,999 5.2mm F2.8 Fisheye Lens for virtual reality applications

Canon has announced a new RF lens, but it’s not exactly one you’ll be using for your average photographic endeavors. This new lens is a 5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens is the world’s first digital interchangeable lens that captures stereoscopic 180º images onto a single sensor for processing in virtual reality (VR) post-processing software.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Canon’s new VR video production system has a dual fisheye lens

Canon is one of the biggest names in photography and video equipment. The company has announced the launch of a new EOS VR System, a virtual reality video production system. The camera includes a dedicated lens and a pair of computer software applications to enable direct capture and creation of virtual reality videos.
ELECTRONICS
mirrorlessrumors.com

This is a curious looking lens: new Canon RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens announced!

Canon just announced this new RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens. Here is the Press text:. Add a whole new dimension to your story with the RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens. As part of the EOS VR System – this lens paired with the EOS R5 updated with firmware 1.5.0 or higher and one of Canon’s VR software solutions – you can create immersive 3D that can be experienced when viewed on compatible head mount displays including the Oculus Quest 2 and more.* Viewers will be able to take in the scene with a vivid, wide field of view by simply moving their head. This is the world’s first digital interchangeable lens that can capture stereoscopic 3D 180° VR imagery to a single image sensor.*^ Now, creators can go from traditional stills or video shooting to stereoscopic 3D capture with a simple lens swap. The pairing of this lens and the EOS R5 camera brings high resolution video recording at up to 8K DCI 30p and 4K DCI 60p. With a beautifully engineered folded optical design, the dual high-performance L-series fisheye lenses combine imagery onto a single image sensor delivering impressive results to a single file. This can help simplify your workflow by eliminating the need to sync and stitch multiple video files. An integral part of the EOS VR System, Canon’s EOS VR Utility software can easily convert footage to your choice of editing software. For Adobe® Premiere Pro® users, the EOS VR Plug-in software can help streamline your editing process. Both paid subscription-based software solutions (currently in development with availability and details to follow on or about early 2022) allow for convenient post-production.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Canon's bizarre dual-fisheye lens lets you shoot VR video with the Canon EOS R5

Canon isn't known for its left-field surprises, but it's just announced a big one in the form of a dual fisheye lens that lets Canon EOS R5 owners shoot 180-degree VR video. The Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye is its first VR lens and the world's first for digital interchangeable lens cameras that can shoot 180-degree VR video. We've seen lots of cameras capable of shooting immersive 3D video before, but not pro lenses that are designed for cameras like the Canon EOS R5.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Canon Announces a Surreal and Completely Unexpected Lens

Canon has just unveiled the latest lens for its R-series cameras: the 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual Fisheye that projects two image circles in order to create 180-degree stereoscopic footage for 3D virtual reality capture. It’s ingenious and bizarre. Designed specifically with the EOS R5 in mind, the 5.2mm f/2.8 L...
ELECTRONICS
Phandroid

Pixel 6 Pro camera samples hit YouTube while we still wait for Google to announce it

Over the past two weeks, M. Brandon Lee of This is Tech Today has been sharing some exclusive looks and information regarding the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It all started with a video showing off a pre-production unit in hand before the pricing of the devices was revealed. Now, Lee is back with some more hands-on videos, along with some camera and video samples that were supposedly taken directly from the Pixel 6 Pro.
CELL PHONES
petapixel.com

Omnar Makes its First Camera Lens From Repurposed Canon AF-10 Parts

Two self-described rangefinder lens geeks — Hamish Gill and Chris Andreyo — have teamed up to create a new lens manufacturer, Omnar Lenses. The company’s first product is the Omnar CN26-6, a 26mm f/6 fixed-aperture M-mount lens which is constructed using repurposed Canon AF-10 optical elements. Gill runs a community...
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Canon Introduces Their First Dual Fisheye Lens for Stereoscopic 3D 180° VR Capture in 8K

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. MELVILLE, NY, October 6, 2021 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has introduced its first product designed to empower the next generation of immersive storytellers. The new RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens brings stereoscopic 3D virtual reality (VR) capture* to the EOS R5 camera as part of the EOS VR System, which also includes a future firmware update for the EOS R5 camera to support use of this lens with new VR shooting specific functions, as well as new upcoming Canon EOS VR software solutions for conversion and processing. As the world’s first digital interchangeable dual fisheye lens capable of shooting stereoscopic 3D 180° VR imagery to a single image sensor** the complexities of virtual reality production and the ability to view the content in full capacity are greatly streamlined for seasoned professionals and newcomers to the craft. In order to truly experience the captured content by this system in its truest form, a compatible VR headset is recommended for use such as the Oculus Quest 2, allowing the viewer to immerse themselves in the content — by simply moving their head to provide a vivid, incredibly wide view.
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

Canon’s funky fisheye lens lets you shoot 3D VR content with an EOS R5 mirrorless camera

Flagship smartphones might be sprouting lenses left, right and centre, but one thing we didn’t expect to see in 2021 was a two-eyed barrel from Canon. Yet here it is, with orbs that Wall-E would be proud of. A true ocular oddity, the RF 5.2mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye Lens allows owners of Canon’s EOS R5 powerhouse to capture 3D VR content in 190 degrees and super sharp 8K. Light is channelled down each of its peepers, with the two scenes recorded simultaneously on the same full-frame sensor. And because the openings are spaced precisely 60mm apart, the resulting footage has a natural stereoscopic depth that’s perfect for use with a VR headset. So budding VR videographers can step into the scene they just shot for real, no niche tech necessary. Only a £4k mirrorless camera and a £2100 lens to go with it. Which is enough to widen the eyes.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy