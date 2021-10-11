CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

How Jeopardy Champ Matt Amodio's Amazing Win Streak Finally Ended

By Nick Venable
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While some Jeopardy! fans might not have expected another contestant to attain a Top 5 win streak so soon after the James Holzhauer Era in 2019, Yale PhD student Matt Amodio cemented himself within the Best of the Best annals, with a 38-game winning streak that unfortunately came to an end with the episode airing on October 11. In the end, the sum total of his winnings amounted to $1,518,601, which not only put him in the upper echelon of Jeopardy! champions, but also in the Top 10 game show winners of all time.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

‘Jeopardy!’ millionaire reveals the first thing he wants to spend his money on

There’s a lot Matt Amodio still hasn’t processed concerning his huge run on “Jeopardy!”. First, there’s the fact that he recently secured his 33rd win on the quiz show and passed James Holzhauer in the show’s Hall of Fame for most games won. Now, he holds the No. 2 spot in that category — although he’s still 42 wins away from dethroning “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik Breaks Her Silence for the First Time Since Mike Richards Scandal

Mayim Bialik wants Jeopardy! fans to shift their focus back on the contestants of the competition, not think about who is hosting the show. On Monday, The Big Bang Theory actress walked onto the stage for the first time as Jeopardy!’s new interim host. “Thank you, Johnny Gilbert,” she said. “Welcome. I am so honored to be a part of the Jeopardy! family, and there is no place I’d rather be than right here with these amazing contestants.”
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Star Matt Amodio Clapped Back at a Fan Who Just Called Him Out in a Message to James Holzhauser

Matt Amodio is Jeopardy!’s reigning champion fair and square, whether folks like it or not. After the computer science PhD student from New Haven, Connecticut hinted that his run on the beloved game show might be coming to an end, Matt won his 33rd consecutive game on Friday. The historic moment placed him in second for the most consecutive games ever won, an achievement previously held by Jeopardy! prodigy James Holzhauser with 32 wins (Ken Jennings holds the top spot with 74 games). Despite getting knocked down to third place, James didn't pass up the opportunity to celebrate Matt on Twitter while offering up some humor.
TV & VIDEOS
Audacy

The reason ‘Wheel of Fortune’ made a major change to the show after 38 seasons

Pat Sajak is explaining why “Wheel of Fortune” recently changed the iconic game show after 38 seasons on the air. When “Wheel of Fortune” premiered its 39th season last week, fans may have noticed Sajak no longer initiates the "final spin" of the game. Now the contestants are the ones who are in charge of the final spin, which determines the dollar amount for correctly guessing the remaining letters until the puzzle is solved.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Brad Rutter
Popculture

'Jeopardy!' Hosts for Rest of Current Season Reportedly Revealed

Jeopardy! has revealed its hosts for the rest of the season. According to TMZ, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will take over the hosting duties after Mike Richards exited the show. Sony productions sources told TMZ that the show is going to have two hosts for at least for the rest of the season with Bialik hosting more than half of the episodes and Jennings shooting a few weeks worth of episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
Esquire

'Jeopardy!' Prodigy Buzzy Cohen Has Feelings About Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Hosting

Jeopardy! champion and former guest host Buzzy Cohen is joining fans in welcoming back Mayim Bialik to the lectern this week. Tonight, season 38 of Jeopardy! enters its second week with Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio leading the way with an impressive 23-game winning streak. After the quiz show’s first five episodes of the new season featured former executive producer Mike Richards, The Big Bang Theory alum is now taking over as an official weekly Jeopardy! host until the end of the year. It was recently announced that former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings will also return to the show to split weekly hosting duties with Mayim over the next few months.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale#Nazi
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: When Can Audiences Expect Ken Jennings to Start Hosting?

Big news landed for “Jeopardy!” fans today. Fan favorite legend and former guest host Ken Jennings will join Mayim Bialik as a temporary guest host for the game show. The news broke on the official “Jeopardy!” website after reports from TMZ leaked it earlier today. Per the press release, Bialik will helm the episodes airing from Sept. 20 to Nov. 5. After that, Jennings will switch off with Bialik until the end of the calendar year. Sony Pictures Television hasn’t released any news yet on what comes afterward in 2022.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Deseret News

And the next host of ‘Jeopardy!’ is ...

As the quest for a permanent “Jeopardy!” host began last season, the beloved quiz show that has seen very little change in format over the years rotated through 16 guest hosts. Every single host sparked discussion and debate among “Jeopardy!” fans. Some people even claimed they would stop watching the...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Why 'Jeopardy!' Has Failed After Alex Trebek's Death, According to a Former Champ

Confusion and controversy continues to surround Jeopardy!, and one former champion believes he understands why. Arthur Chu wrote an insightful column for The Washington Post last month, saying that he believes the show has strayed too far from the late Alex Trebek's central tenant of hosting. Chu — who became infamous for an 11-game win-streak in 2014 using a unique "frenetic" playing style — explained that Trebek always wanted the contestants, not the host to be the center of attention.
TV & VIDEOS
Seattle Times

Mayim Bialik wants the ‘Jeopardy!’ job. Is she ‘neutral’ enough?

After the succession debacle at “Jeopardy!” turned one of television’s most respected game shows into a punchline on late-night talk shows and at the Emmy Awards, Mayim Bialik took over as a temporary host this season with a simple goal: not to draw too much attention to herself. Her job,...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
38K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy