How Jeopardy Champ Matt Amodio's Amazing Win Streak Finally Ended
While some Jeopardy! fans might not have expected another contestant to attain a Top 5 win streak so soon after the James Holzhauer Era in 2019, Yale PhD student Matt Amodio cemented himself within the Best of the Best annals, with a 38-game winning streak that unfortunately came to an end with the episode airing on October 11. In the end, the sum total of his winnings amounted to $1,518,601, which not only put him in the upper echelon of Jeopardy! champions, but also in the Top 10 game show winners of all time.www.cinemablend.com
