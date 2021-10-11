How Jeopardy Champ Matt Amodio's Amazing Win Streak Finally Ended

Jeopardy! champion and former guest host Buzzy Cohen is joining fans in welcoming back Mayim Bialik to the lectern this week. Tonight, season 38 of Jeopardy! enters its second week with Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio leading the way with an impressive 23-game winning streak. After the quiz show’s first five episodes of the new season featured former executive producer Mike Richards, The Big Bang Theory alum is now taking over as an official weekly Jeopardy! host until the end of the year. It was recently announced that former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings will also return to the show to split weekly hosting duties with Mayim over the next few months.

