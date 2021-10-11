CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBB: Hot Topics - October 2021

A scammer claiming to represent BBB's Fraud Department called a local consumer to discuss potential fraud on her Amazon account. The victim was conned into giving the scammer access to her financial information. BBB will NOT call and ask for financial information in connection with an alleged fraud. If you receive a suspicious call like this, report it to your local BBB at (502) 583-6546 or visit bbb.org to file a Scam Tracker report.

