For a few seconds, I really thought my Chromebook was just having a fit. I simply wanted to send a WhatsApp message to my wife and the app refused to connect. At the same time, I was getting ready to share our latest review over on Facebook and I couldn’t get it to load. Like Google, I freely assume that Facebook is generally a stalwart URL that almost never goes down. At the same time, Gabriel was trying to look at a video on Instagram and it wouldn’t load either. I halted the restart on my Chromebook and headed to Down Detector to see what was up and to my surprise, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all down.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO