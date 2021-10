49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance's Performance. I thought he did some really good things. Definitely wasn't perfect, which no one ever has been. That first pick I thought just sailed on him, he was going to the right spot, but it just got away from him on that first drive. Overall, I think we could have done a little bit better around him. I thought he did good enough to win.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO