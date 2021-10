U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott say Florida needs more ZIP codes. Legislation sponsored by the senators would create ZIP codes in Estero, Miami Lakes, Oakland and Ocoee. “Your ZIP code is more than just a number — it can determine your child’s school district, car insurance rate, your property’s value, and the efficiency in how you get your mail,” Rubio said. “This legislation would help residents residing in Miami Lakes, Ocoee, the Village of Estero, and Oakland who are impacted by their current postal codes.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO