The Switch OLED Isn't Immune To Burn-In But It Is Preventable

Watch our side-by-side comparison of the Nintendo Switch OLED model and an original Nintendo Switch. The new Nintendo Switch OLED features a seven inch OLED screen and a slimmer bezel compared to previous Switch models. In this video you can see a Nintendo Switch screen comparison between the base and OLED models, playing the same cinematic scene from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The Nintendo Switch OLED model also has a wide adjustable stand. Take a look to see how the kickstands differ between the Nintendo Switch OLED and the Nintendo Switch base model. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model releases on October 8, 2021, featuring onboard speakers with enhanced audio, 64 GB of internal storage. It also comes with a new dock, which includes an HDMI port for connecting to a TV, two USB ports, and a new wired LAN port.
