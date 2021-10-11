CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Switch OLED Isn't Immune To Burn-In But It Is Preventable

By Justin Diaz
Android Headlines
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nintendo Switch OLED is a tempting little handheld thanks to its display tech, but it’s not immune to burn-in. Burn-in is a problem that’s been around on OLED screens for some time. Manifesting in different ways across different devices that use the panel. Though it generally always comes about...

www.androidheadlines.com

nintendowire.com

Nintendo Switch OLED Buyer’s Guide

Releasing alongside and its amiibo, the Switch OLED upgrades the familiar console in some key ways. For handheld players in particular this represents a tempting option thanks to its namesake screen — read on to learn what else is new and how you can get your hands on this new console model.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Switch OLED Ready for 4K 60FPS?

According to claims from YouTuber Nintendo Prime, who got the new console ahead of the official release on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the new dock when compared to the original ships with an HDMI 2.0 controller which is required for 4K output and the cable itself is also ready for 4K output.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Nintendo Switch OLED review: Beautiful, but not a must-have

Alongside that new display are a bunch of minor tweaks that don’t seem like much when considered individually, but as a whole really improve the experience. The most notable is the new stand on the back. The one on the original Switch is small and roughly a finger’s width, with only two positions: open and closed. The one on my original launch unit no longer locks in the “closed” position and has a tendency to flop out when I’m playing in handheld mode. It also detaches completely if you look at it funny.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

The Switch OLED is good — but here's why you shouldn't upgrade

The Nintendo Switch OLED has excited and perplexed fans in equal measure, ever since Nintendo announced it back in July. A new Switch model with a prettier OLED screen and a sturdier kickstand sounded useful. At the same time, a new Switch model without 4K output or improved performance seemed like a missed opportunity.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

The Switch OLED dock reportedly supports 4K 60fps, even though the OLED doesn’t

The new dock included with the Switch OLED can output at 4K in 60 frames per second, a report claims. YouTuber Nintendo Prime has released a video looking at the new white Switch OLED dock, in which he states that both the HDMI cable supplied with the Switch OLED and the dock’s HDMI port are “at least HDMI 2.0 compliant”.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

Stores Expect to Stock OLED Switch on Launch Day

If you were unable to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED model, you could have a shot at picking one up in-store, though it still could be a challenge. Getting ahold of an OLED Switch when it launches on Friday might be a bit tricky, as pre-orders are no longer available at this point. It's also likely you won't have much luck with online ordering on launch day, either. However, if you weren't able to secure a pre-order, you might want to consider checking in with local retailers.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Nintendo on challenges of increasing screen size for Switch OLED

Nintendo’s new Switch OLED model increases the system’s screen size. Rather than 6.2 inches, it’s now at 7 inches. That may not seem much, but it does make quite a bit of difference, and offering a larger screen wasn’t an easy task. Ko Shiota, the head of the Technology Development...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Release Date: Where to buy Switch OLED

The newest member of the Nintendo Switch family, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model comes out soon. Here’s everything you need to know. The OLED Model is an improved version of the original Nintendo Switch model. The new system features a 7-inch OLED screen. OLED stands for organic electroluminescent diode which gives better picture quality with higher contrast ratios, better power efficiency, and faster response times. The OLED model also has an improved adjustable stand, which allows you to play the Switch with less flimsiness. Out of the box, the Switch OLED Model comes with a dock with a wired LAN port, which also works with the previous Switch model. The OLED Model also comes with 64 GB of internal storage and enhanced audio.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Best games to play on Switch OLED

Nintendo’s Switch OLED is finally here – but what are the best games that take advantage of the bigger, brighter screen?. Nintendo’s new Switch OLED may have been lacking in 4K output, but its larger, brighter display is breathing new life into games that have been around since the console launched in 2017.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Original Comparison

Watch our side-by-side comparison of the Nintendo Switch OLED model and an original Nintendo Switch. The new Nintendo Switch OLED features a seven inch OLED screen and a slimmer bezel compared to previous Switch models. In this video you can see a Nintendo Switch screen comparison between the base and OLED models, playing the same cinematic scene from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The Nintendo Switch OLED model also has a wide adjustable stand. Take a look to see how the kickstands differ between the Nintendo Switch OLED and the Nintendo Switch base model. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model releases on October 8, 2021, featuring onboard speakers with enhanced audio, 64 GB of internal storage. It also comes with a new dock, which includes an HDMI port for connecting to a TV, two USB ports, and a new wired LAN port.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Nintendo’s OLED Switch includes a screen protector that you shouldn’t remove

Nintendo’s OLED Switch model includes a built-in screen protector. When I opened up the OLED Switch model review unit Nintendo sent me, I don’t recall encountering any sort of screen protector, but according to The Verge, Nintendo has stuck an “anti-scattering adhesive film” to the front of the handheld’s display.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

PSA: Don’t peel off the protective cover on your OLED Switch’s glass screen

If you’re the owner of a Nintendo Switch OLED console, make sure you don’t try to peel off the integrated screen protector on your new device. While the OLED Switch’s display is technically made of glass, you won’t actually ever come in contact with it directly. That’s because Nintendo has stuck an “anti-scattering adhesive film” to the front of the display for added protection. Anti-scattering films are typically used to prevent glass from breaking into sharp shards in the event of damage, in addition to helping protect from scratches.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Nintendo talks about the Switch OLED’s weight

Out of all Switch models thus far, the new OLED version has the highest weight – but not by much. The console comes in at .93 pounds. That’s in comparison to the regular Switch at .88 pounds and the Switch Lite at .61 pounds. According to Nintendo, one reason for...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

I can’t wrap my head around this baffling Nintendo Switch OLED flaw

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fine upgrade over the original Switch model, but it’s not without its flaws. The lack of enhancements for TV mode users is obviously the most glaring omission Nintendo chose to make – you’re still getting the same 1080p output as the older Switch, and practically all of the Switch OLED’s enhancements disappear when it’s docked.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Nintendo explains how the Switch OLED came to be

We’ve seen the original Switch, the Switch Lite, and now the Switch OLED. Everyone will be able to pick up the system as of tomorrow, October 8. In an official interview published by Nintendo today, key developers behind the console spoke about the console’s origins. Ko Shiota, the head of the Technology Development Division, as well as Toru Yamashita of the Technology Development Department both weighed in.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

PSA: Please Don't Forget To Transfer Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island To Your Switch OLED

While Nintendo supports data transfer from console to console, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is different. You can only save one island to a single system, so the island data is treated somewhat differently to typical save data. It also cannot be saved using Nintendo Switch Online's cloud backup service. Instead, you need to use a special transfer tool to move the island from one console to another – and guess what we forgot to do?
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Video: Comparing The OLED, Switch, And Switch Lite Screens

We have to admit to being just a little bit envious of Alex and his three Switches, but it does come in handy for videos like this. Alex has impressively managed to sync up all three Switches playing the intro cutscene to Super Mario Odyssey, showing off the OLED's higher contrast and brighter-seeming colours.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

How to fix Nintendo Switch OLED screen burn-in issue

The Nintendo Switch OLED represents a big leap in build and display quality over the original model. In addition to the higher asking price, however, there is another potential drawback — screen burn-in. All OLED displays are susceptible to screen burn-in, whereby static images discolor areas of a screen over time and leave a “ghost” image. Thankfully, there are some system settings to help mitigate Nintendo Switch OLED screen burn-in from day one.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Nintendo Switch OLED has a fantastic hidden upgrade

The Nintendo Switch OLED model has a number of clearly labelled improvements — double the storage, a better dock, an improved kickstand and that OLED panel — but it apparently has a hidden improvement that Nintendo hasn’t flagged… until now. In an ‘Ask the Developer’ interview on the official Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES

