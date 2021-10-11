Organic Dyes and Pigments Market By Type (Azo pigments, Phthalocyanine Pigments , Other Organic Pigments) and By Application (Textiles , Printing Inks, Plastics) - Forecast to 2021-2031

According to MarketsandMarkets™, the "Cheese Market by Product Type (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan, American Cheese, and Blue Cheese), Type (Cheese Product and Cheese Powder), Source (Animal and Plant), Nature, Distribution Channel, Application, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2026", is estimated to be valued at USD 88.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 105.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The cheese market is highly impacted by the increasing size of the convenience & fast-food industry and innovative offerings by cheese manufacturers. The growth rate of the fast-food industry is significant owing to the changing lifestyles of people around the globe.

INDUSTRY ・ 12 HOURS AGO