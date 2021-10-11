Slim down and stop struggling with your weight with Slim4Life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If you’ve been struggling with your weight there’s no better time than today to invest in yourself. With Slim4Life, you can be down 20 pounds or more before the holidays, and with Slim4Life your weight loss is guaranteed. Great Day KC’s Adriana Davalos talked with the Slim4Life Missouri Supervisor Wendy Kenville and Kristen Walker-Smith who lost 35 pounds on the program. See why they say the program can work for you.