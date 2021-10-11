Smooth away the age lines and other imperfections at Mia Bella Donna Medspa

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Of all the types of wrinkles, laugh lines (also called "smile lines," or "marionette lines") are one of the most difficult to treat. Technically, they fall under the “expression wrinkle” bucket, as they form by, well, smiling or laughing—and tend to stick around when collagen declines and your skin isn't as able to bounce back from these movements. But these creases are also considered “gravitational,” too: When your facial fat pads start to sag over time (the effects of gravity afflict us all at some point), the lower cheek area becomes more hollow, which can make those marionette lines more pronounced. All that to say: Laugh lines are no joke.

SKIN CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO