Sometimes, but certainly not always, an angler is fortunate enough to get what we call a true Nature Coast slam. Hey, anytime you can catch in one outing a nice trout, snook, redfish, or even a cobia — especially all on artificial — that’s pretty special. And that’s just what the good client Larry did. Him and his good friend Preston just wanted to get into some decent fishing, but we didn’t expect the slam.

