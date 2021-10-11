RAE again objected to the cover language: “The use of the letter x is unnecessary and unpronounceable”
The Royal Spanish Academy Re-revealed Against the use of the included language. His position was reaffirmed when he answered two questions made by users on the social networking site Twitter with the hashtag #RAEconsultas, through which the company receives questions about the Spanish language. There, among other issues, the company considered it “The use of the letter X is unnecessary and unpronounceable.”evalleytimes.com
