RAE again objected to the cover language: “The use of the letter x is unnecessary and unpronounceable”

American diversity is in the spotlight as racial discrimination in the United States reemerges as a major topic of public discussion, touching everything from education to housing to policing. The context of the quality of American diversity is inescapable as multiple debates around race relations continue to rage. We tend to think of diversity in demographic terms, but that’s an incomplete take. It has a qualitative element to it – it exists as a reality with which we all interact. The debate around voting rights, for example, applies to an American electorate that overwhelmingly lives in racially segregated communities. Even the...

EDUCATION ・ 21 HOURS AGO