Pharmacies Battle Labor Shortage and More Responsibilities from Pandemic

SALISBURY, Md. - Lisa Coleman from Riverside Pharmacy in Salisbury says their small staff and added responsibilities from the pandemic have made the job even more challenging. "With COVID on the scene it's created a lot of other jobs that need to be completed we're now offering COVID vaccines, flu vaccines COVID testing comes with additional work additional paper work additional reporting", said Coleman. "It does make it challenging when you're short employees and when you don't have enough staff to accommodate everything that needs to get done."