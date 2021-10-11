CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothée Chalamet As Willy Wonka + Superman Comes Out As Bi + Bradley Whitford Will Make You Hard + Inside Charles Busch's Lair + MORE! — 12-PACK

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOVE: Timothée Chalamet unveils his Wonka look. BELOW: Keep reading for the new DNA, Biden's rebound, Superbisexualman and more ... Ready to buy-sexual (Image via DNA) DNA: DNA #261 is out now. THE RANDY REPORT: Randy on must-see doc Through the Windows. TWITTER: Don't believe that hogwash that Biden's approval is at 38%: AUTOSTRADDLE: Disney Channel stars who are actually gay in real life.

townandcountrymag.com

Timothée Chalamet Will Play a Young Willy Wonka In A New Origin Story Movie

One of the most iconic children's literary characters of all time, Willy Wonka, has been brought to life on the big screen a handful of memorable times—there was Gene Wilder's definitive portrayal in 1971's Willy Wonka, and Johnny Depp's divisive 2005 interpretation. Now, Timothée Chalamet is taking over the role in Wonka, a brand new take that's described as a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
MOVIES
Hypebae

Timothée Chalamet Shares First Look of Himself as Willy Wonka

Months after being confirmed to star in the new film, Timothée Chalamet has shared the first look of himself playing “the amazing chocolatier” in Wonka. “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last,” the actor wrote on Instagram, appearing in a full Willy Wonka look featuring a brown top hat and a purple velvet coat. In the second photo, the star is seen reaching for what seems to be Wonka’s signature cane.
MOVIES
Marconews.com

Timothée Chalamet reveals magical first look as young Willy Wonka: 'Suspense is terrible'

Timothée Chalamet dropped a perfect confectionary treat Sunday, revealing to fans the first look of himself as the young inventor and chocolate genius Willy Wonka. Chalamet posted an Instagram photo of the eccentric character from the upcoming origin story film "Wonka," directed by Paul King ("Paddington," "Paddington 2"). The musical story, co-written by King, will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures before opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory.
MOVIES
Esquire

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka Is, Apparently, Social Media's Golden Ticket

As the great Willy Wonka—well, William Shakespeare first, but later, Wonka—once quipped, “So shines a good deed in a weary world.”. This week, that good deed has been provided than none other than the also-great Timothée Chalamet, who shared with us a first look of himself in costume as Willy Wonka. (If you haven't heard, the Dune and Call Me By Your Name actor is set to star as the candyman in Wonka, an upcoming prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.) In the film, Chalamet will explore how the character, previously played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in earlier films, came to run the titular chocolate factory and met the rowdy Oompa Loompas. Even more, it'll be a musical, so all of the Timmy stans can enjoy a good ol' song and dance from our dear friend. Sounds like a good deal, right?
MOVIES
New York Post

Twitter slams Timothée Chalamet’s ‘sexification’ of Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet might have expected fans to be somewhat sweeter when he shared the first photo of himself playing confectionary king Willy Wonka. The actor, 25, uploaded the image to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday and was trolled by thousands of followers, many of whom compared him to the character of Gonzo in “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into a Young Willy Wonka on Set in England

Timothée Chalamet is gifting fans with a first-look into his upcoming movie. The actor will be portraying a young Willy Wonka in the Paul King-directed film, “Wonka,” a prequel story behind the iconic chocolate factory character. Chalament himself was spotted on set this afternoon out in Lyme Regis, England, in full costume. His outfit includes a printed blouse tucked into tan pin-stripe trousers with a silky scarf to match. To channel Willy Wonka, the 25-year-old also modeled a red velvet peacoat and a signature brown top hat as he held tight to a wooden cane and coordinating luggage. On Sunday night, the “Call...
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

'Wonka': Timothée Chalamet Debuts Costume for Upcoming Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has offered a first look of his upcoming film “Wonka,” taking to social media to share an image of himself in costume (including a familiar top hat) as the beloved chocolatier. The actor posted the picture on his Instagram with the caption “The suspense is terrible, I hope...
MOVIES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Weird-Hot Timothée Chalamet Is Actually the Perfect Willy Wonka

In case you haven’t heard, we’re getting a new Willy Wonka, except this time, he’s sexy. Or, rather, a sexy Wonka seems to be the inevitable result of casting Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet as the lead in the forthcoming Willy Wonka prequel — though it’s worth noting that some Twitter critics have compared the first glimpse of Chalamet in full Wonka gear to Gonzo’s turn as Charles Dickens in the Muppet Christmas Carol.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
POPSUGAR

See How Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka Costume Compares to Those From Past Movies

We finally have a first look at Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka, and boy, is it a treat. The 25-year-old actor, who's set to portray the fictional chocolatier in Wonka come 2023, offered eager fans a glimpse at his getup for the Warner Bros. movie on Monday and was soon after spotted filming on set in England. Though Timothée will be playing a young version of Wonka before he opens his larger-than-life chocolate factory, his costume is instantly recognizable and draws inspiration from those worn by Gene Wilder in 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Johnny Depp in 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Timothée Chalamet performs on moving truck on Wonka set

Timothée Chalamet performs a musical number while dressed as Wonka on set in Lyme Regis. The prequel musical directed by Paul King, is currently filming its origin story in the seaside town of Lyme Regis, United Kingdom,. One stunned local shared footage of the Hollywood actor dressed as the Roald...
MUSIC
Inside the Magic

Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ Character is Being Compared to a Famous Muppet

Timothée Chalamet seems to be absolutely everywhere nowadays. The 26-year-old has been in a number of big-name films, including Little Women (2019), Ladybird (2017), Call Me By Your Name (2017), and Dune (2021). He is also currently in the process of filming the new Warner Bros. movie Wonka — where he is portraying the famous candy maker Willy Wonka, who has previously been played by Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Timothée Chalamet Stan Who Leaked Wonka Speaks Out

No, it wasn’t pure imagination. The first official set photos of Timothée Chalamet as young Willy Wonka went viral over the weekend, rightfully earning comparisons to Gonzo in A Muppet Christmas Carol. Some will question the necessity of a chocolatier’s being attractive; all we know is Gene Wilder set the precedent. Wonka, the prequel musical directed by Paul King, is currently filming its gritty origin story in the seaside town of Lyme Regis, United Kingdom, where Art Doherty, @_ARTSARTSARTS on Twitter, is reporting live for fellow stans. The 21-year-old (who uses any pronoun) inadvertently became a Warner Bros. “leak” on Tuesday, iconically tweeting, “theydies and gentlethems, without further ado, the main event … THEE timothée chalamet on my doorstep recording a musical number for wonka!” along with the first official (unofficial) glimpse of the film. And, no, it wasn’t an emotionally stirring rendition of “Pure Imagination” or a “Statistics” reprise.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES

