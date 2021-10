According to the Verge.The most prominent of the problems was the suspension of a trans senior software engineer, Terra Field, who slammed Chappelle for his humor against trans people in a viral Twitter thread.A source told The Post that Field was suspended not for the tweets but instead for intruding, along with two others, into an executives-only meeting.Field has since been reinstated “after finding there was no ill-intent” in her attendance, she posted.“I’m going to take a few days off to decompress and try to figure out where I’m at.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO