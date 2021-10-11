One Heart Native Arts & Film Festival opens Tuesday across Spokane
"To the victor belong the spoils," as the saying goes, a justification for how the "winner" of a given conflict can and has created and controlled the historical narrative. That was true when a U.S. senator said it in 1832, and it's mostly still true now. From the classroom to the boardroom to the big screen, the narrative on Indigenous cultures has been more or less filtered through the lens of non-Natives.
