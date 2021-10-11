Faces of Henrico Business – Anne Moore, Dog Krazy

KickBack Jacks, 9318 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: a server quickly rinsed hands without soap after handling dirty dishes before preparing a drink; hand sink in kitchen doesn’t have hot water; temperature of hot water in women’s restroom isn’t hot enough; observed a whisk, lemons and straws in the hand sink at the bar (hand sinks are for handwashing only); raw burgers incorrectly stored next to cheese and cooked mushrooms in grill drawer (all are uncovered); observed a heavy buildup of black and pink mold/mildew inside ice machine; soda gun nozzles are soiled; observed food debris and metal shavings on can opener blade; temperature of two large containers of blanched fries prepared last night is elevated because they were not cooled properly; temperatures of cooked chicken, sliced turkey, cheese, unsalted butter, lemon butter, lettuce and salsa are elevated; several large flies observed in fry prep area/dry storage area; soiled wet wiping cloths are sitting out on prep surface at make table; food storage containers are being stacked wet; gaskets at bar refrigerator are torn and moldy; hood filters above fryer are missing; cutting boards are heavily scratched and stained; facility doesn’t have an irreversible temperature measuring device for high temp dish machine; spray hose with nozzle connected to faucet below three-compartment sink doesn’t have a backflow prevention device; observed low grout throughout the kitchen, especially at the cook line; coving near walk-in door is damaged; walk-in door does not shut tightly; light is out in the fry prep area; caulking is missing from three-compartment sink and where the hand sink is sealed to the wall.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO