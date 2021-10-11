LA Removes Junipero Serra’s Name From A Downtown Park — And Says ‘Sorry’ To Indigenous Communities

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Four years ago, Los Angeles joined a growing number of cities across the nation in replacing the Columbus Day holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day, a celebration of Native American peoples and their cultures. At the time, the change was heralded as an act of restorative justice, an acknowledgement of the history of Indigenous Peoples and the wrongs that were done to them.