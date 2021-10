At the start of the COVID-19 crisis, wealthy countries ripped up the economic rulebook to support their people and economies through the crisis but the response globally and support for other countries who didn’t have the same luxury has been a little more lackluster. This hampered many low-income countries’ abilities to respond to the pandemic, particularly against the backdrop of a growing economic crisis, unsustainable debts, and a liquidity crisis.

