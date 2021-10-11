Rivers: 76ers still want disgruntled guard Simmons back

Joel Embiid seems to be growing tired of the Ben Simmons drama, and the All-Star center shared some honest thoughts on the subject in his latest meeting with reporters. Embiid was asked on Thursday about the report from Sam Amick of The Athletic that claims Simmons no longer wants to play with Embiid. According to Amick, Simmons believes the Philadelphia 76ers have built their “basketball ecosystem” around Embiid. Simmons, who is at his best when he can attack the basket, apparently feels he would be better off without a player like Embiid occupying the paint.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO