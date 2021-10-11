CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rivers: 76ers still want disgruntled guard Simmons back

 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons could return to the Philadelphia 76ers. His representation and Sixers management and coach Doc Rivers are working toward a resolution of the guard’s holdout that could potentially see him rejoin the team. Simmons missed training camp and the preseason in the wake of his offseason trade demand that had left the Sixers without their three-time All-Star. The 25-year-old Australian still has $147 million and four years left on his contract. Rivers said he has not talked to Simmons during the holdout.

fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid reacts to Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia: 'That's something that everybody wanted'

After a holdout that spanned the entirety of training camp and the first week-plus of preseason play, Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia to rejoin the 76ers on Monday night. There's still a ways to go for the two sides to bury the hatchet, but Simmons' return is at least a step in the right direction. After Philadelphia's preseason victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid reacted positively to Simmons' return and spoke optimistically about where the two sides go from here.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons’ Reason For Returning To 76ers Revealed

The holdout in the City of Brotherly Love has officially come to an end. On Monday night, it was announced that Ben Simmons returned to the Wells Fargo center to rejoin his teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons has been mentioned in several trade rumors over the past few months...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Ben Simmons Returns To Philadelphia To Rejoin 76ers

Things have rapidly progressed in the now-concluded standoff between the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. The two sides have seemingly been at a stalemate for weeks as Simmons requested a trade from the team, but the 76ers were waiting things out for a better deal. Philadelphia had a...
NBA
audacy.com

Report: Ben Simmons back in Philadelphia, Sixers 'want him back on the court'

It almost feels too surreal to say, but Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported earlier in the day that Simmons and agent Rich Paul had “progressed in talks” to bring the polarizing guard back to Philly, Simmons is back in Philadelphia and took a COVID-19 test. This does not mean a return is imminent, as Woj notes, but the team is “hopeful” they can begin the next steps of a return.
NBA
CBS Philly

‘Get Him Out Of Here’: Sixers Fans React To Ben Simmons Showing Back Up To Philadelphia After Holdout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looks like Ben Simmons is ready to play nice with the Sixers. The All-Star guard is reportedly in Philadelphia, ready to join the team. Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia and took a Covid-19 test — as required by NBA protocol, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021 But Simmons’ arrival was apparently a big surprise to the team. Sources tell Eyewitness News, the Sixers didn’t even know he was back in Philly until Monday night when he showed up for a COVID test. Fans at Monday’s preseason game had no problem speaking their mind about...
NBA
talesbuzz.com

Embiid: 76ers let Butler go to appease Simmons

Joel Embiid seems to be growing tired of the Ben Simmons drama, and the All-Star center shared some honest thoughts on the subject in his latest meeting with reporters. Embiid was asked on Thursday about the report from Sam Amick of The Athletic that claims Simmons no longer wants to play with Embiid. According to Amick, Simmons believes the Philadelphia 76ers have built their “basketball ecosystem” around Embiid. Simmons, who is at his best when he can attack the basket, apparently feels he would be better off without a player like Embiid occupying the paint.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

76ers Interested In Malcolm Brogdon In Ben Simmons Trade

The Ben Simmons trade rumors are one of the biggest headlines in the NBA and they are beginning to heat up once again. It sounds like the Philadelphia 76ers may be zeroing in on a team to trade their disgruntled All-Star to. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, and Cleveland Cavaliers...
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Ben Simmons: Won't play Monday

Simmons (not injury related) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason opener against the Raptors, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports. Simmons didn't report to training camp in late September as he continues to insist that he won't appear in another game for the 76ers, so it's not very surprising to see him unavailable Monday. Tyrese Maxey will start at point guard against Toronto.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Six teams still talking to 76ers about Simmons trade, nothing close

Even with him holding out of training camp (and not getting paid), trade talks remain stagnant on the Ben Simmons front, as they have for a few weeks, sources continue to tell NBC Sports. But that is different from saying teams are not keeping the lines of communication open with...
NBA
inquirer.com

Ben Simmons arrives in Philly for COVID test; Sixers want him back

Monday night’s 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets matchup can be described as a meaningless preseason game. The Sixers were without seven players in their 115-104 victory at the Wells Fargo Center. On a normal night, that would be the main storyline. That, however, took a back seat to Ben Simmons’ possible return to the team as early as this week. The three-time All-Star point guard arrived at the arena on Monday and took his COVID-19 test as required by the NBA’s protocol.
NBA
talesbuzz.com

Ben Simmons close to returning to 76ers?

It was thought that Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons could potentially sit through the entire 2021-22 NBA season if the team didn’t grant his wish to be traded before or during the campaign. That may not be the case. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons’ agent, Klutch Sports...
NBA
chatsports.com

The Ben Simmons-76ers Feud Is Getting Worse

The Sixers played a preseason game on Monday. Philadelphia players earned paychecks on Monday. The cold war between Simmons and the Sixers has moved to another level in recent days. Last week, Philadelphia took the $8.25 million Simmons was owed on October 1st and dropped it into an escrow account, creating a piggy bank of sorts the team could crack open at any time. When Simmons no-showed the Sixers preseason opener against Toronto, a sizeable chunk—$360,000, per ESPN—was pulled out of it.
NBA

