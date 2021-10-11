LEGO commits to removing 'gender bias' from toys

Sean Wrafter, co-owner of ACME Cabinet Company says they start their process with a free in-home consultation. After they provide you with a design that is also free, they ask you to come into their showroom. He says they want you to see, touch and feel the product to make sure you understand what it is they are suggesting that you put in your home. They carry three different lines of cabinets and they are all displayed in their showroom. Sean says we are not a budget company however, we do tend to be between 10 and 20% less than our competitors. Sean says I makes sure to tell everyone we are not a budget company because I don’t want people to think they are not getting the best product and service when they come to us because they absolutely are.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO