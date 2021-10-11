CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGO commits to removing 'gender bias' from toys

By Scripps National
WKBW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEGO announced Monday that it will be working to remove “gender bias” from its products. The announcement came after the company commissioned a study by the Geena Davis Institute. "The research findings show that girls are ready for the world but society isn’t quite ready to support their growth through...

TheConversationAU

Lego's return to gender neutral toys is good news for all kids. Our research review shows why

Lego announced this week it would work to remove gender stereotypes from its brand, including no longer marketing toys distinctly to boys or girls and ensuring products are gender-neutral. This move by one of the world’s most powerful brands comes in response to research the Danish toy manufacturer commissioned to understand how parents and children think about creativity. The survey of nearly 7,000 parents and children across seven countries found strong endorsement of traditional gender roles among both boys and girls, with 78% of boys and 73% of girls agreeing “it’s okay to teach boys to be boys and girls to...
SCIENCE
