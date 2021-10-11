CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Simsbury, CT

Former tobacco field where MLK Jr worked to be preserved

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — A plot of land in Connecticut that was once a thriving tobacco farm where Martin Luther King Jr. worked as a college student in the 1940s is being protected for its historic and cultural significance to the state’s civil rights history. The finalized sale of the property was announced on Friday. The nonprofit Trust for Public Land and the town of Simsbury will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 16 for the Meadowood site, which includes both recreational lands and farmland. There will also be exhibits on King's experiences in the 1940s in Connecticut, which historians believe influenced his decision to become a preacher and civil rights leader.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Simsbury, CT
Industry
Simsbury, CT
Government
Simsbury, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Connecticut State
City
Simsbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Industry
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King

Comments / 0

Community Policy