Yale student’s new chapter in history-making “Jeopardy!′ run

 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — This story contains a spoiler about Monday's “Jeopardy!” episode. All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” has done did just that, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money. Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and came in third on Monday’s show, his streak cut short by new champion Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida. Amodio finished No. 2 on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only Ken Jennings with 74 wins. His $1,518,601 win total puts him third on the all-time non-tournament cash winnings list behind James Holzhauer and Jennings.

Middletown Press

Yale's Matt Amodio ends 'Jeopardy!' win streak with over $1.5M

Yale University computer science Ph.D. student Matt Amodio’s 38-game winning streak on television quiz show “Jeopardy!” came to an end on Oct. 11 when he finished in third place with $5,600. His victory spree was cut short by Jonathan Fisher, an actor from Coral Gables, Fla., who earned $29,200 over fellow competitor Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tenn. Stephens led the game at several points but finished in second place with $28,799.
TV & VIDEOS
Medina native Matt Amodio’s 38-win ‘Jeopardy!’ run ends

MEDINA, Ohio — Matt Amodio’s streak of 38-consecutive wins on “Jeopardy!” came to an end Monday, but not after he amassed more than $1.5 million in winnings during his run. Over the course of 38 victories, Amodio weathered a bevy of guest hosts and the brief tenure of Mike Richards...
MEDINA, OH
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
James Holzhauer
