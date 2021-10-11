Next-Day Notebook: How the Denver secondary's production can match the unit's talent

To bounce back from their first loss of the season, the Broncos will have to do what they could not a year ago: win in Pittsburgh against a talented Steelers team. In 2020, Pittsburgh's defense knocked quarterback Drew Lock out of the game and racked up seven sacks and an interception. Regardless of whether Teddy Bridgewater is able to play after going through the concussion protocol or Lock gets the start, they'll have to be cautious throwing deep with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Joe Haden on the back end. Denver's offensive line will also have to block much better against the likes of two-time first-team All-Pros T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward to keep Denver's quarterback upright and give running backs Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams room to run.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO