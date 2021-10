By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A cold front is heading our way, and it’s expected to create a vibrant bloom of fall colors throughout the state. Colors are starting to fade in some northern counties, but the rest of the north along with Westmoreland and Somerset counties have reached peak color. Most of Pittsburgh’s surrounding counties are still about one week away from the best color. Peak color has arrived 🍂🍁 in the northern tier, Allegheny Plateau, #LaurelHighlands and Poconos. The cooldown that is expected to arrive this weekend should drive a vibrant bloom of additional color throughout the...

