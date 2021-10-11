Crank Up The Brap With Akrapovič's Pipe For The Honda Africa Twin
The Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is by far one of the most purpose-driven, off-road capable adventure bikes currently available in the market today. Designated the CRF1100L, suffice it to say the the Africa Twin is basically an overgrown enduro, designed to follow in the footsteps of the the famous Dakar racing machines. What better way to bring out the Africa Twin Adventure Sport's racing character than with a shiny new exhaust system?www.rideapart.com
