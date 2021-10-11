Crank Up The Brap With Akrapovič's Pipe For The Honda Africa Twin

Honda gave us a glimpse of the upcoming Civic Type-R a few days back. The company released two images of the hot hatch that were wrapped in camouflage, but gave us a fairly good idea about its styling cues. But, to us enthusiasts, two images aren’t enough. So, here are some more shots of the Civic Type-R taken by our photographers. The only fly in the ointment is that this car has got red skin as well. Nevertheless, we get to see it in action this time and with fewer clothes than the first time it was spied.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO