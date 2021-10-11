CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler Is One of Two Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash

By Tony Webster
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

A two-year-old boy is one of two people who suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash Sunday morning. The accident happened shortly before noon on State Highway 23 in Willow Springs. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says a combine was being operated northbound when an SUV tried to pass in...

www.seehafernews.com

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Route 30 Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash on Route 30 in Westmoreland County. Dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened on Route 30 at Agnew Road in Jeannette Thursday. The road was closed but has since reopened. Details are limited, and there’s been no word on what led up to the crash or the condition of the two other patients.
JEANNETTE, PA
kelo.com

One killed, two injured in crash near Philip, SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash yesterday northeast of Philip, South Dakota. The state highway patrol says a Ford pickup collided with a Dodge pickup on a gravel road. The Ford appeared to be trying to pull over at the time. The 50-year-old driver of the Ford was killed in the crash. Two passengers in the Ford were taken to the hospital.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Beach Beacon

One dead, two injured in crash on Bayshore Boulevard

CLEARWATER — One person died and two others were injured in a crash that occurred about 10:29 p.m. Oct. 7 on Bayshore Boulevard near San Mateo Street in Clearwater. Police say Winston B. Norman, 32, of Safety Harbor was driving a 2010 Volkswagen northbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, left the roadway and crashed into multiple trees. One person was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital and another was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg.
CLEARWATER, FL
KOCO

One killed, three others injured in fiery two-vehicle crash in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — One person was killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Stillwater. According to Stillwater police, officers, firefighters and LifeNet EMS responded to the crash at 32nd Avenue and Washington Street. Witnesses told police that a vehicle was on fire and at least one person did not have a pulse.
STILLWATER, OK
CBS LA

‘It’s A Tragedy’: 3 Family Members Killed, 2 Injured In South LA House Fire

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three people were killed and another two critically injured in a house fire in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Florence-Graham late Monday night. Oct. 12, 2021. (CBSLA) The fire was reported at 11:43 p.m. in the 8700 block of Compton Avenue. A family member said Walterine Slack, 87, and two brothers Larry and Timothy Slack were killed in the fire. Two female family members were also inside and are now in the hospital in critical condition. Kenneth Slack said his mother Walterine was bedridden.  “Originated in the living room and pretty much the smoke inhalation went throughout the house,” said Kenneth Slack, son of Walterine. “It’s kind of hard to describe how I’m feeling and what I’m going through, it’s a tragedy.” According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews responded and quickly knocked down the blaze. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department confirmed later Tuesday that Walterine died at the scene, two victims died at the hospital, and two more were in critical condition. All five were adults. “If you guys could pray for the family and that’s all I ask right now,” said Kenneth Slack. A GofundMe page has been set up for the family to help pay for funeral costs.
FLORENCE-GRAHAM, CA
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman flown to the hospital after serious rollover crash in unincorporated Marengo

A woman was seriously injured and had to be flown to the hospital after a rollover crash on the far southwest side of McHenry County near Marengo on Saturday. The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:06 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Route 23 and Poplar Road in unincorporated Marengo.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WBBM News Radio

One dead, two children injured in four vehicle crash in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A four vehicle crash Friday in Beach Park left one person dead and two children critically injured. The two children, an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy both of Zion, were not wearing seatbelts and the adult who was driving the car, a 49-year-old man also of Zion, was killed, according to a news release by the Lake County Sheriff's office.
BEACH PARK, IL
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Two Injured in SUV Rollover North of Manchester

Two people were injured when their SUV rolled on Highway 13 north of Manchester on Monday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says Tammy Hamlett of Dundee was northbound when she lost control on a curve. Hamlett’s SUV hydroplaned, went into the ditch and vaulted a driveway. It nose-dived back into the ditch, causing the SUV to roll end-over-end.
IOWA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

One Injured In Two Vehicle Crash In Dillsboro

Multiple agencies responded to the crash Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Friendship Volunteer Fire Department. (Friendship, Ind.) – The Friendship Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident in Dillsboro on Tuesday afternoon. The accident took place at the intersection of Bells Branch Road and Cutter Road around 3:50 p.m. One...
DILLSBORO, IN
CBS Tampa

Major Accident Investigation Team Investigate A Vehicle VS Bicyclist Crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – On October 13, 2021, at approximately 6:07 a.m, deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to the Park Boulevard Bridge to investigate a vehicle versus bicyclist crash. According to investigators, 60-year-old bicyclist Sherry Nowotarski was riding her bicycle westbound over the bridge, when she lost control of the bicycle and fell into the curb lane. Investigators say 41-year-old Lenon Ashford was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart westbound over the bridge. Ashford was unable to avoid hitting Nowotarski and struck her with the passenger side of his vehicle. Nowotarski was transported to Bayfront Hospital where she is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash. Nowotarski is a civilian employee at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and was hired November 1, 2010. The investigation continues.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
CBS LA

Hit-And-Run Driver Wanted In Crash That Left Glendale Father Krikor Kassabian With Devastating Injuries

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Help is needed Thursday to track down the driver in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a Glendale father. Krikor Kassabian, 44, was struck by a car just after midnight on Oct. 1 in the area of Chevy Chase Drive and Glenoaks Boulevard, right outside his home. The car that hit him did not stop, and the driver did not try to help him. Kassabian was right outside his home when he was struck, and his wife heard the collision and ran out to help him, his sister Lisa Kassabian said. Her brother, who remains hospitalized in the ICU...
GLENDALE, CA
Canton Repository

Three people seriously injured in Washington Twp. crash

WASHINGTON TWP. – Three people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Beechwood Avenue NE north of Bayton Street. Logan J. Stancato, 23, of Beloit, was driving a 2010 Jeep Patriot south on Beechwood at 1:58 p.m. when he went left of center, forcing a northbound 2007 Honda CR-V driven by Ann Louis Schen, 82 of Alliance off the right side of the road and colliding with the vehicle, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

One injured in crash in Boardman

A 2 car crash occurred today, Thursday, September 30 on Southern Boulevard and McClurg Rd. A vehicle ran a stop sign, causing another vehicle to be side-swiped. One person was taken to the hospital due to their injuries. Both vehicles are damaged.
BOARDMAN, OH
texomashomepage.com

Rollover crash sends one to hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police were called to the scene of a rollover crash that is blocking traffic on Kemp Boulevard. The crash happened on September 30, 2021, around 4 p.m. on Kemp Boulevard between Avenue K and Avenue L. A white SUV rolled over and landed on its roof.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Evening Star

One injured in Saturday crash

ASHLEY — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Tamara Britton, 55, of Angola was traveling west on West Street in Ashley when she reported suffering a medical emergency causing her to strike a telephone pole. Britton sustained minor injuries and was...
ASHLEY, IN
KIMT

Two-vehicle crash Thursday injured one in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A two-vehicle collision on Highway 69 injured one person Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:42 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Veather Mea Bennett, 32 of Albert Lea, and Ramon Paez, 74 of Laredo, Texas, were both driving south and crashed when both tried to turn onto 9th Street.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
WKRN

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Murfreesboro Pike crash

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash on Murfreesboro Pike early Monday morning. Metro police reported the motorcycle and a car collided just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Mt. View Road in Antioch. The motorcyclist was transported from scene with...
MURFREESBORO, TN
York News-Times

Two injured in Henderson-area rollover

HENDERSON – Two people were injured Monday morning, shortly after 9:30 a.m., when their vehicle rolled over in the area of the eastbound ramp at the Henderson interchange of Interstate 80. First responders from Bradshaw and Henderson were dispatched to the scene at 9:34 a.m., on the report of the...
HENDERSON, NE
masonwebtv.com

Two Injured in Belfair Crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in Belfair Monday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, a northbound sedan crossed the centerline and struck a southbound pickup truck in front of JR’s Hideaway about 7:10 AM. The driver of the sedan, a 22-year-old Port Orchard...
BELFAIR, WA

