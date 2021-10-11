Toddler Is One of Two Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three people were killed and another two critically injured in a house fire in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Florence-Graham late Monday night. Oct. 12, 2021. (CBSLA) The fire was reported at 11:43 p.m. in the 8700 block of Compton Avenue. A family member said Walterine Slack, 87, and two brothers Larry and Timothy Slack were killed in the fire. Two female family members were also inside and are now in the hospital in critical condition. Kenneth Slack said his mother Walterine was bedridden. “Originated in the living room and pretty much the smoke inhalation went throughout the house,” said Kenneth Slack, son of Walterine. “It’s kind of hard to describe how I’m feeling and what I’m going through, it’s a tragedy.” According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews responded and quickly knocked down the blaze. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department confirmed later Tuesday that Walterine died at the scene, two victims died at the hospital, and two more were in critical condition. All five were adults. “If you guys could pray for the family and that’s all I ask right now,” said Kenneth Slack. A GofundMe page has been set up for the family to help pay for funeral costs.

