New Jersey residents breathe some of the most polluted air in the country, with the American Lung Association giving 8 of our 21 counties an “F” grade on air quality earlier this year. Between dirty vehicles filling New Jersey’s highways, dirty industries polluting across the state, and pollution making its way in from surrounding areas, our state’s air quality is increasingly under attack, and marginalized communities are hit first and worst by the health impacts of this. However, the Build Back Better Act, President Joe Biden’s budget proposal that is currently moving through Congress, provides an opportunity to get dirty vehicles off the road and revitalize our infrastructure for healthier, more breathable air and a safer climate.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO