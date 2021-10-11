CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers 2 months behind

By Brent Solomon
NBC 29 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy customers are being put on notice. If customers are behind in paying, service could be turned off in just a matter of weeks. When the pandemic started, the state told utility companies to stop disconnecting service, even if customers got behind. Now that there is no longer a state of emergency, those disconnections can resume. For Dominion customers, that’s about to happen.

Domminic Madden
2d ago

well well well that's what the people get for taking the stimulus check and not paying the bills and buy food and clothes with it instead out there buying cars nearby jewelry going to have to have fancy dinner so but they're not paying the bill for the money they supposed to so that's what they get

Reply(1)
3
