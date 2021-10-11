The Vampire Diaries: Season 5

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEW's Binge digs deep into The Vampire Diaries with cast member Michael Trevino (Tyler Lockwood), executive producer Julie Plec, and writer Rebeccas Sonnenshine breaking down season 5. Hosted by EW's Samantha Highfill.

goodhousekeeping.com

Freddie Highmore Just Dropped Major News and 'The Good Doctor' Fans Are Freaking Out

Season 5 of ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor returned with an unexpected twist — both in the show and in real life. Ahead of the new season premiering on Monday, a two-minute trailer teased that The Good Doctor would pick up at Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara)’s wedding. Alas, it ended up only being a dream sequence. But after fans watched the beginning of the fifth season, Freddie Highmore himself stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared that he has already walked down the aisle off the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Declare They Will No Longer Watch the Show After Seeing the Way Mark Harmon Left

NCIS fans, Leroy Jethro Gibbs is moving on to the next chapter of his life and he’s not taking us with him. Since the premiere of season 19 in mid-September, folks have been on the edge of their seats. While the hit CBS drama is full of adrenaline-pumping action, many fans were awaiting the unfortunate news that Gibbs, played by actor Mark Harmon, was leaving. But now, that it’s come to fruition, viewers aren’t sure what to do with themselves.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1, role of Chimney in season 5?

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 following the events of Monday night’s new episode? With an ending like that, we’d understand the confusion. After all, Chimney opted to leave Los Angeles at the end of the episode. It wasn’t necessarily a farewell for good, but it represented him going off until he could find Maddie and bring her home. The last he saw, she took money out at an ATM in Oxnard. So far, that’s the only clue that he has.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Why did Titus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to season 4 premiere?

Why did Tutus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to the season 4 premiere? In the opening minutes of tonight’s episode, it was clear the show changed. It was something we didn’t see coming, and it does set the stage dramatically for some of what could be coming yet. Before...
TV SERIES
Decider

Why is Mark Harmon Leaving ‘NCIS’?

On Monday night’s episode of NCIS, actor Mark Harmon left the CBS show after 18 seasons. Yes, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs is leaving NCIS. In the episode, Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) solved the case of a wealthy CEO hiring a contract killer to murder those who were opposed to opening a copper mine in Alaska. By the end of the episode, Gibbs decided to stay in Alaska indefinitely.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

See Gary Cole Make His ‘NCIS’ Debut as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker (PHOTOS)

While we know one of the two new NCIS Season 19 series regulars will be with the team — Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) joins Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in the search for the missing Gibbs (Mark Harmon) — it’s not until the second episode that we’ll meet the other: Gary Cole‘s FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Conners: Why Lecy Goranson Didn't Appear in Live Season 4 Premiere

One of The Conners was conspicuously missing from Wednesday’s live Season 4 premiere — and now we know why. While Becky was in attendance at a “sober retreat,” portrayer Lecy Goranson was in attendance at a charity gala. In a new interview, the actress shares that she was allowed to miss the live show to return home to her native Chicago to participate in the Canal Shores Invitational, an annual gala for first responders hosted by fellow sitcom vet Joel Murray (Dharma & Greg). “Unfortunately, the event didn’t happen last year because of COVID, and it just so happened that this...
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'The Conners' Star Lecy Goranson Teases What’s in Store for Dan and Louise's Wedding (Exclusive)

After kicking off season 4 with a live episode, The Conners is wasting no time delivering another big moment: Dan (John Goodman) and Louise’s (Katey Sagal) wedding day. The anticipated event comes after the two characters got engaged at the end of season 3 much to the delight of fans. Ahead of the big day, which airs on Wednesday, Oct. 13, Lecy Goranson (Becky) teases what to expect.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Conners EPs Discuss Dan and Louise's 'Tumultuous' Wedding, MIA Guests — Plus, Was Tornado a Roseanne Nod?

Louise Goldufski is officially one of The Conners. Dan’s longtime girlfriend (played since Season 1 by recurring guest star Katey Sagal) married into the blue-collar family during Wednesday’s episode of the ABC comedy, which saw a dangerous tornado rip through the church and nearly derail the proceedings. But Jackie, who was previously ordained online, was able to step in for the minister and officiate the precarious ceremony. The nuptials also brought together exes Ben and Darlene, who had not spent any considerable amount of time in the same room since Ben broke things off in the Season 4 premiere. Making matters even...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

The CW Introduces New ‘Waltons’ in ‘Homecoming’ First Look (PHOTO)

Here’s a welcome holiday treat: The Waltons’ Homecoming, a warm remake of the 1971 film that led to TV’s beloved Waltons series. The cast is new — clockwise from top left: Bellamy Young (Olivia), Christian Finlayson (Jason), Marcelle LeBlanc (Mary Ellen), Logan Shroyer (John Boy), Ben Lawson (John Sr.), Tatum Sue Matthews (Erin), Callaway Corrick (Elizabeth), Samuel Goergon (Jim Bob) — but the film again portrays the clan awaiting John’s belated arrival.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 5 promo: How McGee & the team move forward

It’s only fitting that NCIS season 19 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Face the Strange” — is this going to be the strangest episode we’ve ever seen of the show? Without Mark Harmon on board, it’s pretty easy to make that argument. Based on what we’re seeing...
TV SERIES
Variety

Why ‘The Neighborhood’ Showrunner Meg DeLoatch Drew From Chrissy Teigen and Personal Experience for Pivotal Season 4 Episode

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Welcome to the Porch Pirate,” the fourth episode of “The Neighborhood” Season 4. Meg DeLoatch, the new showrunner of “The Neighborhood,” knows there are many fans of the CBS sitcom who don’t follow the behind-the-scenes machinations or read news headlines about the show. So when she stepped in to take over the fourth season, she didn’t want to do anything that would disrupt the story that had been playing out on screen for three seasons already. But she did want to go deeper with it. One of the biggest examples of this...
TV SERIES
Variety

Mark Harmon Steps Away From ‘NCIS’ Role After 18 Years

After 18 years of leading “NCIS,” Mark Harmon has stepped away from his high-profile camera role on the popular CBS criminal drama. Monday’s episode of “NCIS,” the fourth episode of Season 19, concluded with his character Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who was nearly killed in a boat explosion in the Season 18 finale, deciding not to return to his job in NCIS. “I’m not going back, Tim,” said Gibbs to Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray). Gibbs instead chose to remain in Alaska, where he and McGee tracked down a hitman hired by a local company. Executive producer and showrunner Steven D. Binder...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Interview With the Vampire' TV Show Casts Bailey Bass as the Child Vampire Claudia

AMC’s Interview With the Vampire series has rounded out its core trio of actors. Young actress Bailey Bass has been cast as Claudia, the vampire forced to live a torturous existence in a child’s body. Bass joins Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid — playing Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt, respectively — in the series, which is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2022.
TV SERIES

