Blue's excellent Snowball USB mic is half price - just £40
Blue Microphones are known for their popular Yeti podcasting and streaming mic, but they also make a great budget USB model called the Snowball. Its small, adorably round shape belies its capability to make surprisingly detailed recordings, and it's currently half price at Amazon in the UK. That means you need to pay just £40 to take home this mic that normally retails for £80, the cheapest it's been by some margin for years. If you're interested in streaming or podcasting, or just fancy a USB mic to use alongside headphones without a mic (or a rubbish one), then this is a great shout.www.rockpapershotgun.com
