Snowstorms and Light Dustings are No Match for These Electric Snow Shovels

Snow brings us such joy when we’re young, but the relationship gets more complicated once it buries your car unexpectedly overnight and you have to dig it out in the morning. But, with the right equipment, snowfalls don't have to inspire dread. As consumers, we're spoiled for choices when it comes to snow shovels—so much so that it can be tough to know what to buy. One with a straight or ergonomic handle? Plastic versus metal? Plow or scoop? (That’s not even to mention electric snow shovels and snow blowers.)

SHOPPING ・ 21 HOURS AGO