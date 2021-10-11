Snowstorms and Light Dustings are No Match for These Electric Snow Shovels
Few people truly enjoy shoveling snow. An electric snow shovel can make this chore easier, and some might even say a little fun. Electric snow shovels are much less labor-intensive than a manual snow shovel. They do a lot of the work for you but are generally not quite as powerful as a traditional, full-sized snowblower. Still, they can save your back after a snowstorm and help you drastically cut down the time it takes to clear all that powder.www.popularmechanics.com
Comments / 0