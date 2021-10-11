CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowstorms and Light Dustings are No Match for These Electric Snow Shovels

By Bobbi Dempsey
Popular Mechanics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew people truly enjoy shoveling snow. An electric snow shovel can make this chore easier, and some might even say a little fun. Electric snow shovels are much less labor-intensive than a manual snow shovel. They do a lot of the work for you but are generally not quite as powerful as a traditional, full-sized snowblower. Still, they can save your back after a snowstorm and help you drastically cut down the time it takes to clear all that powder.

Only In Wisconsin

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In Wisconsin

The Farmer’s Almanac has some good news: the Frozen Tundra won’t need to change its name anytime soon. The famous annual prognosticators of weather are predicting that a winter wallop is on its way to Wisconsin. Tune up the snowblower, bring out the snow shovels, and stock up on hot chocolate: here’s what the Farmer’s Almanac is predicting for the upcoming winter.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Reno

Early October storm leaves dusting of snow on Donner Summit

It might only be early October but snow is falling on Donner Summit. Snow started falling early Friday morning and is sticking on both sides of the summit. If you plan on traveling this weekend, make sure you give yourself extra time and use caution. Become a member of our...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Tahoe sees first dusting of snow of the season

Snow was falling at higher elevations over the Tahoe Basin Friday morning, as a cold front passed over the Sierra Nevada mountain range, delivering the first widespread snow of the season. These twin lakes are a hidden treasure in the Sierra. Sardine Lakes are at the foot of the Sierra...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kxnet.com

Will you need the snow shovel or the umbrella today?

Today: Widespread rain and snow. Rain will be the favored precip type for most of ND with the exception of far Western ND. That’s where the snow could accumulate. A strong wind will reduce visibility in SW ND where totals could pile up to 5″-9. Expect northerly winds of 25 MPH, gusting to as high as 45 MPH.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

Snow Falls on Massive Caldor Wildfire Footprint, Aiding Fire Crews, Adding Beauty

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – From fire to ice, snow fell on the footprint of the massive Caldor Wildfire Monday, leaving a big change of scenery from the past six weeks. The first snow of the season has left the Caldor-threatened community of Christmas Valley looking Christmasy. Geoff Blachman’s home survived the fire, giving him all the more reason to celebrate snow on the Caldor burn scar. Geoff Blachman/lives in Christmas Valley “I love snow,” Blachman said. “It’s pretty awesome!” Snowfall made for an unusual sight at the Caldor Wildfire base camp. The Heavenly Ski Resort transformed into a base camp a month ago. This snow...
ENVIRONMENT
reviewed.com

The Best Snow Shovels on Amazon of 2021

Snow brings us such joy when we’re young, but the relationship gets more complicated once it buries your car unexpectedly overnight and you have to dig it out in the morning. But, with the right equipment, snowfalls don't have to inspire dread. As consumers, we're spoiled for choices when it comes to snow shovels—so much so that it can be tough to know what to buy. One with a straight or ergonomic handle? Plastic versus metal? Plow or scoop? (That’s not even to mention electric snow shovels and snow blowers.)
SHOPPING
Tulsa World

Storm system dumps autumn snow across the West

From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands. Watch Now: Storm system dumps autumn snow across the West. From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
ENVIRONMENT
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Gondolas are the more reliable option in a snowstorm

On the topic of gondolas or buses to Little Cottonwood Canyon, I am reminded of a horrible incident that I had in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The same thing could happen in Little Cottonwood. The day after Thanksgiving, 2019, our family parked in the lot and took the bus to Brighton...
TRAFFIC
WJON

Blizzard Warning Bringing Over Foot of Snow to Black Hills

RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA -- Hazardous travel is expected to continue for much of western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming Wednesday. The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty winds could bring down tree branches and knock out power. Parts of the region remain in either a Blizzard Warning or...
ENVIRONMENT
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Woman shovels snow for any price named

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Leena Reyes posted on Facebook offering to remove snow from Casper resident’s driveways. The post stated that those requesting services named their own price for the shoveling. “If you let other people let you know what they want to pay they feel like they’re...
CASPER, WY
NBCMontana

Next weather maker brings light snow tonight and Thursday

It is a cold start this morning with lows in the 10s and 20s. Patchy areas of fog and frost will create slick conditions this morning. Increasing clouds are expected for your Wednesday. Daytime highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Increasing clouds are expected for your Wednesday. We...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

US is Expecting the First Snowstorm of 2021-22 Season

Early this week, the US first snowstorm of the 2021-22 season could possibly take place and for parts of the Rockies about two feet of the white stuff is projected. But people in the Northeast are off to an uncommonly warm start to October. Snowstorm Season. Actually, it has been...
ENVIRONMENT
the-journal.com

Photos: Snowstorm arrives in Southwest Colorado

Snow and rained arrived in Dolores and Cortez this week. The storm knocked off the fall colors of mountain aspen, but what remains contrasts nicely with fresh snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Monday and Tuesday as the second of two weather systems arrived in the area.
COLORADO STATE
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Snow and tell: Forecast calls for light to heavy snow by next week

What’s been a mild fall season so far in southcentral Wyoming will take a sharp turn into winter over the next week as a strong storm system is expected to bring freezing temperatures and snow. Just how much snow people in Rawlins and Carbon County can expect is up to...
CHEYENNE, WY
KAAL-TV

Snow? In October?

Snow in October isn't exactly common but it does happen. Each of the last three Octobers saw snow in the first three weeks of the month. Measurable snow at that!. This year? We're thinking anything but snow as temperatures continue to dial it up to above average levels for the first two weeks of the month.
ENVIRONMENT

