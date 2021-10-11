CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Adrian Martinez on Brad Hawkins' stripped fumble: 'I thought the play was over'

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EP5BL_0cOD1wau00

So, it turns out we may have something of a controversy where there shouldn’t be one.

Michigan football beat Nebraska, 32-29, on Saturday in a game that the Wolverines controlled in the first half before the Huskers went on an offensive rampage in the second. There were awful calls on both sides — bad spots for Michigan, no-calls when Nebraska had an illegal formation or was emulating the snap count; the Wolverines got away with quite a few things, as well, almost including a touchdown — but at the end of the game, it was a stripped ball and return by Michigan safety Brad Hawkins that all-but sealed victory for the maize and blue.

Cut and dry, right? It turns out, not so much.

While saying he’s taking accountability for his actions, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez also gave himself something of an out, saying after the game that he thought that the play was completely over and that he was just standing there when Hawkins came up and aggressively ripped the ball out.

“Yeah, the call: obviously short-yardage run play, try to get the first down,” Martinez said. “I’m not gonna stand up here and make excuses for myself: can’t be careless with the football. I thought the play was over, I was standing as I’m standing right now, and I thought it was done. Regardless of that fact, I feel a lot of responsibility and can’t make plays like that that hurt our team.”

He spoke again about the play on Monday, just noting that he has to hang onto the ball.

“The biggest thing, just continuing to be aware and hold on as tight as possible to that ball,” Martinez said. “It’s hard to really see anything else there from that play.”

The Michigan contingent spoke about the play after the game, as well, with both Jim Harbaugh and Brad Hawkins commenting on it.

“Yeah, I knew they wouldn’t flinch!” Harbaugh said. “Like I said, some incredible athletes. Brad Hawkins, incredible play he made — stripping that ball in the end and picking it up.”

“Just practicing how you play,” Hawkins said. “Practice all week, every single day. Then we practice punching at the ball, stripping the ball, taking the ball out. In that moment, punching the ball out, stripping the ball out and it came free. Just practicing how you play. And it came through for us.”

What do you think? Was Martinez’s forward progress stopped or was the play over?

Regardless of what you decide, the whistle hadn’t blown, which tends to be the ultimate determination of whether or not a play is dead. Given that Martinez was still fighting for yards, safe to say, it was still a live play.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez ‘Rumors’

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he’s been hearing some “ridiculous rumors” about his starting quarterback. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
North Platte Telegraph

'I thought tonight was the night': Brutal trend under Scott Frost continues as No. 9 Michigan escapes Nebraska

How many more times will Nebraska knock on the door before finally rising up and knocking it down?. On Sept. 18 in Oklahoma, the Sooners looked primed for upsetting. On Sept. 25 in Michigan State, the Huskers took the lead in the middle of the fourth quarter and appeared, momentarily, to have climbed the mountain to a tide-turning victory.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nebraska State
Columbus Telegram

The conundrum of Adrian Martinez

Nebraska wouldn't be where it is as a program without him. His toughness, his leadership, his accountability, his willingness to reshape himself and refine his game prior to this season. The other side is this: The Huskers are where they are because Martinez plays such a prominent role in this...
COLUMBUS, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Rapid Reaction: Adrian Martinez fuels Nebraska to dominating win over Northwestern

Brief Recap: Nebraska came in looking to create a spark of intensity on both sides of the ball. The Huskers were able to do so early and often as they dominated Northwestern from start to finish. Dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez was able to extend drives for Nebraska through the RPO-schemes. Nebraska scored 3 touchdowns in the first quarter, all of them on the ground from Martinez. Nebraska went into halftime with a 35-7 lead over Northwestern by outgaining them in total yards accounted for 398-to-198.
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Adrian Martinez hooks up with Samori Toure for huge gain on opening play vs. Northwestern

Nebraska is not messing around to start Saturday’s game against Northwestern, scoring early into the action against the Wildcats. On the very first play of the game, Adrian Martinez and Samori Toure connected on what went down as a 70-yard gain. Martinez stepped up in the pocket and was able to get his pass off downfield with enough air under it for Toure to make an adjustment and pull it in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hawkins
chatsports.com

Michigan preparing for triple option attack, dual-threat QB in Adrian Martinez

The Michigan Wolverines don’t get much time to enjoy last weekend’s big road victory at Wisconsin, as they face another daunting road challenge this Saturday. The Wolverines head to Lincoln this weekend for a primetime tilt with Nebraska, which stumbled out of the gates with an opening week loss to Illinois but has played better football since.
MICHIGAN STATE
hailvarsity.com

JoJo Domann, Adrian Martinez Earn Big Ten Honors

Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann and quarterback Adrian Martinez earned Big Ten Conference honors following the Huskers’ 56-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Domann, a 6-foot-1, 230-pounder from Colorado, is the Co-Defensive Player of the Week after racking up nine tackles, including eight solos, while recording career highs in tackles for loss (three for 28 yards), sacks (two for 19) and forced fumbles (two). His totals for sacks, TFLs, solo stops and yards lost were all single-game highs for any Husker this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Michigan Football#American Football#Wolverines#Huskers
Michigan Daily

Michigan readies to face Adrian Martinez, Nebraska’s option offense

When the Michigan football team began watching film of Nebraska’s offense earlier this week, one thing in particular caught its eye. “They do the triple option, that’s the one thing we really don’t see as much,” junior safety Dax Hill said on Tuesday. “That’s one thing we’re kinda paying more attention to.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Adrian Martinez engineers quick TD drive to open second half vs. Michigan

Nebraska battled hard in the first half, but that could not stop Michigan from building a 13-0 lead heading into halftime. The opening half featured some close plays and questionable calls going both ways from the officiating crew. The action was also slowed down by a number of reviews with the Wolverines scoring a touchdown just ahead of the break.
MICHIGAN STATE
Omaha.com

Shatel: Adrian Martinez lives in the moment — and this moment is massive

LINCOLN — There’s something big ahead for Adrian Martinez. I believe that. Something beyond football. Serving mankind, building a company, creating a lasting legacy in the community where he chooses to live. Maybe even a TikTok. That’s for later. For right now, Martinez has a legacy as a Nebraska quarterback....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
78K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy