The winning streak is over for “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio, but his game show legacy will live on forever. Amodio took his final bow after a shocking defeat on Monday’s “Jeopardy!” episode. The champion’s impressive winning streak comes to an end after he rattles off 38 straight victories. That total number of consecutive wins puts him in second place on the all-time list behind only the legendary Ken Jennings. Widely considered the greatest game show competitor of all time, Ken Jennings famously won 74 straight “Jeopardy!” matches in 2004.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO