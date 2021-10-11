Kristin Cavallari Gives Big Relationship Status Update After Chase Rice Romance Reports
Kristin Cavallari has given her fans a big relationship status update, following reports that she had a brief romance with country music star Chase Rice. According to PEOPLE, the Laguna Beach alum took to Instagram over the weekend and answered some questions from her fans and followers. At one point, someone asked if she was currently dating, to which Cavallari replied, "In a general sense, yes, I have been. No one serious, though - I've just been having fun." The Uncommon James founder then added, "I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm currently not dating anyone."popculture.com
Comments / 3