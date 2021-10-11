Kristin Cavallari Gives Big Relationship Status Update After Chase Rice Romance Reports

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-October 2021, starting with this former reality TV star… Over already? During an Oct. 10 Q&A with fans on her Instagram Story, Kristin Cavallari — who was linked to country music star Chase Rice just last month — insisted that she's single. "In a general sense, yes, I have been [dating]. No one serious though — I've just been having fun. I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm currently not dating anyone," she wrote, indicating that she and Chase have gone their separate ways. She told another fan that she knows she'll get married again someday, though she's in "no rush whatsoever" to get back out there. "I'm really enjoying being alone right now. I've done the work I've needed to do for the past year and a half and I'm finally getting to a place of potentially being ready for a relationship but not quite yet," she wrote.

