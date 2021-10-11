CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Cavallari Gives Big Relationship Status Update After Chase Rice Romance Reports

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristin Cavallari has given her fans a big relationship status update, following reports that she had a brief romance with country music star Chase Rice. According to PEOPLE, the Laguna Beach alum took to Instagram over the weekend and answered some questions from her fans and followers. At one point, someone asked if she was currently dating, to which Cavallari replied, "In a general sense, yes, I have been. No one serious, though - I've just been having fun." The Uncommon James founder then added, "I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm currently not dating anyone."

