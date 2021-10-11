CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Two Napa County supervisors to attend Germany wine confab — virtually

By Barry Eberling
Napa Valley Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Napa County supervisors usually travel each year to a foreign country for the Great Wine Capitals Global Network conference, but this year there’s a twist. Supervisors Alfredo Pedroza and Ryan Gregory will be participating in the conference to be held from Oct. 24 to Oct. 29 in Mainz, Germany. But instead of flying to the Rhineland for meetings and winery tours, they’ll stay in Napa Valley and use their computers.

